‘Thank You For Being Our Light': Hilaria And Alec Baldwin Pay Tribute To Daughter Carmen On 11th Birthday

Alec And Hilaria Baldwin took to their respective Instagram accounts to rejoice on the 11th birthday of their eldest daughter, Carmen Gabriela. Hilaria shared a candid photo of her daughter alongside Alec as she penned down a heartwarming birthday post for her. The celebrations come after the announcement of the TLC reality show titled The Baldwins, which will follow the Baldwin family.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin share 7 kids. Out of these seven, Carmen Gabriela is the oldest one who turned 11 on August 24, 2024. Celebrating the occasion, Hilaria Baldwin shared a heartfelt image on her Instagram, which depicted Carmen, Alec, and Hilaria herself posing together as they smiled for the selfie.

Captioning the post, Hilaria wished her eldest daughter a very warm happy birthday. “Happy 11th birthday to our Carmen Gabriela….we are so lucky to be your parents. Thank you for being our light, for making us laugh….and for being you,” she wrote. The same image was shared by Alec on his Instagram account as well, as in the caption he expressed his love for Carmen by stating, “11!!! Love you, Carmencita…”

Alec Baldwin made headlines in the past as he confirmed his family reality show, The Baldwins. The Baldwins will cover the daily routine of the Baldwin family and is set to air in 2025 on TLC. A teaser of the show was released back in June, confirming that Alec and Hilaria Baldwin will grace the show along with their seven kids.

Apart from their oldest kid Carmen Gabriela, the couple shares six more kids with each other, namely, Ilaria Catalina Irena, 23 months, María Lucía Victoria, 3, Eduardo ‘Edu’ Pao Lucas, 3, Romeo Alejandro David, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 7, and Rafael Thomas, 9.

Apart from these seven kids, Alec shares another daughter, Ireland, with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger. Nonetheless, it seems like the extended Baldwin family is set to dominate the television with their upcoming reality show.

