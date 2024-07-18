What Lies Ahead For Alec Baldwin After Rust Case Dismissal? Explored

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Actor-producer Alec Baldwin can finally breathe a sigh of relief after the dismissal of the grueling trial surrounding the Rust case. Following the conclusion of the trial, Baldwin looks ahead with optimism towards new films or reality shows, but there might still be some legal trouble for the 30 Rock actor.

Baldwin faced trial for involuntary manslaughter following a tragic incident on the set of the film Rust, which resulted in the death of cinematographer Haylna Hatchins and injuries to director Joel Souza. The trial commenced on July 12 but was abruptly dismissed just three days later due to legal technicalities. An emotional Baldwin expressed his gratitude to fans on Instagram after the verdict was announced.

Reality TV Show For The Baldwins

Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, will be taking the spotlight with their seven children in a new reality show called The Baldwins. The show is set to go on floors soon and will be released sometime in 2025.

Backed by TLC, it will focus on the unfiltered life of Baldwin and his family.

Upcoming Movies

Since the terrible tragedy, many have doubted that Alec Baldwin’s acting career might be in jeopardy. But things have shifted to a different perspective in light of the recent dismissal. The Beetlejuice actor will appear in the thriller Clear Cut, co-starring Clive Standen and Stephen Dorff, and the crime film Crescent City, co-starring Terrence Howard.

More Legal Trouble

Even though Alec has received a second lifeline in the criminal case, his legal troubles are far from over. The Rust shooting case also has a civil angle. Following the incident, a wrongful death action was filed by Hutchins' widower Matthew, who was also an executive producer on the film, and it has yet to be fully addressed despite an October 2022 settlement. As a result of the shooting, several additional people, including the production crew, have sued Baldwin, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, and the production company, charging negligence on set.

Will Rust Still Release After The Shooting Incident?

Yes, Rust will be released soon. Despite all the drama surrounding the movie and the fact that the shooting was halted, the trial was later overshadowed. Filming for the movie will be completed in May 2023.

Reports indicate that the final film does not include scenes depicting the rehearsal where the misfire occurred involving Halyna Hutchins, Alec Baldwin, and Joel Souza. Critics and early previews have been positive about the film, though an official release date for Rust has not yet been announced.

