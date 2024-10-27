'Thanks For Loving Me': Ciara Offers Glimpse Into 39th Birthday Date With Husband Russell Wilson

Ciara surely knows how to ‘Level Up’ celebrating life every year in an iconic way. This year was no different. The singer turned 39 years old on October 25 and shared a little glimpse of how she celebrated her birthday on social media the next day.

On October 26, Saturday, Ciara shared a video on Instagram and gave us a peek, in which she appeared to be walking on a bridge with a city skyline. She showed off her runway skills in a black satin lace dress. The vocalist also donned a black coat, black heels, and sunglasses.

The singer let her hair loose and topped the look with a black choker and a ‘Goodies’ necklace. In the clip, she also showcased a room that had a romantic vibe, filled with candles and red roses.

The songstress added Aaliyah’s One In A Million song to the reel and captioned it, “With you I smile the biggest. Thanks for loving me the way you do @DangeRussWilson."

Her beau jumped in comments to express his adoration and appreciation for her. Wilson wrote that he loved her and he thanked God for the singer and their family.

But his appreciation did not stop there. Wilson took to his Instagram account and shared a reel in which he added multiple candid moments of them along with their children. The clip consisted of the pair cuddling, Ciara enjoying her gym time and the couple dancing with one another.

In the reel’s caption, he wished her a happy birthday and expressed that he loved her a lot. Wilson also wrote, “Our heart and strength inspire everyone around you. You are the best mom, wife, best friend and hardest worker! You are the best performer and dancer in the world!”

The NLF player added, “Keep Dancing! Keep shining! Daddy loves you! Every day with you is a blessing and I can’t wait to see the beautiful moments God has in store this year for you and our babies! love you to Heaven & back Mrs. Wilson!!”

The Body Party vocalist commented under the reel that waking up to him and their children was all that she needed on that day. She added that her cup was full and her heart was filled with a lot of thankfulness. She expressed her gratitude to him for loving her and shared that she loved him so much.

For the unversed, Ciara and Wilson walked down the aisle in 2016 and have birthed three children, Sienna Princess Wilson, Win Harrison Wilson, and Amora Princess Wilson. Apart from that, she also has one more child, Future Zahir Wilburn, with her ex-partner, Future.

