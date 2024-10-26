Billy Crystal Reveals How He Accidentally Lost the Iconic When Harry Met Sally Sweater; 'I Had It for Years...'

Billy Crystal is looking back at his iconic off-white sweater from When Harry Met Sally. In a conversation with People Magazine, the actor claimed that he still has some of the clothes in his wardrobe from his character in the 1989 film.

However, Crystal revealed that he might have lost the classic sweater or accidentally donated it. Though he’s not sure, the Hollywood star said the particular piece of clothing could have made its way to UCLA’s theater costume department.

While sitting down for an interview with the entertainment portal, the Analyze This actor was asked if he still had the costumes of the characters he portrayed onscreen. Crystal replied, “I’ve got a lot. I’m a bit of a clothes horse. The one I don’t have is that sweater, and I had it for years—the one from When Harry Met Sally—the real one.”

Opening up about where it might be, the actor went on to say, “I believe it went to UCLA’s theater department with tons of clothes for costumes. I have a feeling it’s there. I’ve racked my brain as I’ve seen other people—you’ve seen them on social media—wearing a sweater, doing the pose from that scene. I wish I had that sweater.”

In conclusion, the actor made a plea to UCLA’s theater department, asking them to check their costume inventory for the sweater, and if they have it, to kindly return it.

Meanwhile, Crystal has returned to the screens with his new project, Before, which streams on Apple TV+. The actor will be acting as well as producing the 10-episode series. Apart from The Princess Bride actor, the show will also cast Judith Light and Rosie Perez.

As for the plot, the show will revolve around Eli, a child psychologist who recently lost his wife. Soon after, Eli encounters a young boy who has a mysterious connection with the former’s past. The synopsis further reads, “As Eli attempts to help Noah, their mysterious bond deepens.”

Before is available to watch on Apple TV+, with new episodes dropping every Friday. The show will run until December 20.

