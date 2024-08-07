‘That Guy's Just Ridiculous’: It Ends With Us Star Brandon Sklenar Talks About The Hilarious Interview With Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman

Ryan Reynolds is known for his hilarious pranks, which he pulled again with Brandon Sklenar who stars with Blake Lively in the upcoming film, It Ends With Us.

For the unversed, during the new film’s interview, Ryan Reynolds pulled up in front of Sklenar to interview him. It wasn't just Ryan though, Hugh Jackman and Reynolds's mother Tammy Reynolds also participated in the prank.

On August 6 (Tuesday), during the It Ends With Us’ New York City premiere, Sklenar conversed with People Magazine. He shared his reaction to the interview pranks that IF star pulled.

Reynolds started the prank by saying, “It's not every day the husband gets to interview his wife's love interest in a film. It's kind of crazy.” Check out the clip below.

Sklenar expressed to the outlet, “First time I knew about any of that was on the day, and the first time I was reading it is while we're doing it.”

Emily The Criminal star revealed that Reynolds was very “fast” and he was attempting to come up with jokes. He referred to his own brain as a “snail”.

As per the publication, during Sklenar’s interaction with Jackman, one of the things that came to his mind was the star’s role in the 2012 release, Les Miserables, which Sklenar praised during the interview.

Advertisement

The Midway star expressed to the publication, “But that guy's just ridiculous. He's ridiculous," adding, “He's insane.”

The friendship between Reynolds and the Logan star is always praised in the media and they have a truly special bond. However, it's a similar case with It Ends With Us co-stars, Blake Lively and Jenny Slate.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lively touched on her experience with her co-star, who plays the role of Allysa in the soon-to-be-released movie.

The Age of Adaline actress stated that she bonded with Slate while filming because they both loved their profession and how they love and value their private lives so much.

Lively elaborated that she loves Jenny a lot and she was an “anchor” for her in multiple ways. She added that Jenny is full of “love and light, but she's also deeply grounded.”

Slate also had some good words about working with Lively. She expressed that she “deeply fell in love” with the Shallows star while shooting for the film.

Advertisement

The Gifted actress further added that she “admired” Lively for a long time and referred to her as “fresh, detail-oriented,” and someone who is always prepared, even being aware of the exact pages on the script where things happen.

She continued that her co-actress is a“trustworthy” individual who wants to share. They had long conversations and she never expected to have the off-set experience that she had.

It Ends With Us hits the theaters on August 9, 2024.

ALSO READ: Is This All Worth It': Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Hardships of Modeling Career