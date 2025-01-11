'That Was Hurtful': Pamela Anderson Addresses Pam & Tommy Controversy As She Celebrates The Last Showgirl

Pamela Anderson is embracing a career resurgence with this new film, The Last Showgirl, which has become almost a redemption for her after the Pam & Tommy scandals.

Anderson's real-life turbulent relationship with ex-husband Tommy Lee and the aftermath of her stolen private tape were dramatized in the Hulu series to the dismayed bewilderment of critics. The Sebastian Stan and Lily James starrer show also earned Emmy nominations. However, Anderson was not involved in the production.

Anderson has always been open about how she feels exclusively excluded. Most recently, she took to SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live to reveal her thoughts, saying, "I found out about the Hulu thing during the filming of [my Netflix] documentary, [Pamela, a Love Story]. I didn't know anything about it. I didn't have any involvement. No one called me, which was so strange, and that was hurtful."

On further reflection, Anderson stated that the show was unethical as public figures, like herself, are often viewed as not having a right to privacy. Anderson added, "But I mean, you're kind of fair game. I remember people telling me that a long time ago, that you are basically public property and have no right to privacy."

She continued, "I don't dwell on it, but it was kind of a strange thing to pick a very terrible time in my life and make entertainment." Anderson also commented on how the actors of the show were nominated for Emmys for playing her role and her story, though, she had not received such awards in her career.

Despite the controversy, Pamela Anderson finds renewed success in The Last Showgirl, a project she is proud to call her best payback.

