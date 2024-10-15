‘That's A Movie Star’: Mark Harmon Recalls Casting Austin Stowell On NCIS: Origins

NCIS is one of the most iconic series. Now the show’s family has expanded its universe with its spin-off series, NCIS: Origins. Mark Harmon, who played the role of Leroy Jethro Gibbs, has also contributed to selecting the young version of his character, ultimately offering the role to Austin Stowell in the spinoff series.

While chatting with People magazine, the veteran actor expressed feeling the “room jump a little” when Stonwell entered and him prior to saying anything. Harmon shared, “He walked out and someone said, ‘I'll just say it, that's a movie star.’”

In the new series, Harmon is also involved as an executive producer and has also narrated along with appearing in the first episode. This is significant as this would be his first onscreen appearance as Gibbs since he said goodbye to the show in 2021.

Stowell also spoke with the publication and mentioned not starring in a show like this. Harmon shared about the huge competition for the role. He said that there were many “good people,” but there were “really few who drew the attention Austin did.”

The actor added that he could say that about any role that was cast in the series because they all joined one after another and they got everyone they desired.

Advertisement

Harmon told the outlet, “So often when you pitch something or talk about something or dream about something, the format by the time you get on air changes a lot.” He said that it is very rare that it is executed the way one expects and this has come out the way they expected so far.

Stonewell also expresses a few good words for Harmon and the show’s actors and crew. While talking about leading the show, which kept the team employed in Hollywood, he said that he liked this “responsibility.”

The performer said, “It gives me great purpose. I don't just go to work for me; I go to work with everyone. It's the opportunity of a lifetime. I love it.” He continued by saying that he was aware of the 300 million fans of the show who were waiting to witness what that is, only made him “fight harder” and made him want that expectation to be fulfilled.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Handmaid's Tale Actress Yvonne Strahovski Reflects On The ‘Bittersweet’ Experience Of Filming Show’s Finale; DEETS Inside