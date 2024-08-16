'That's a Possibility': Mark Wahlberg Opens Up About Potential Sequel to 2007 Movie Shooter After Becoming a Hit on Streaming

Mark Wahlberg recently discussed the possibility of a sequel to Shooter (2007), in which he played Marine Scout Sniper Bob Lee Swagger. Despite the film's release 17 years ago, it has recently surged in popularity on Paramount+, becoming one of the top 10 films on the platform.

In an interview with Screen Rant about his upcoming movie, The Union, Wahlberg was asked about reprising his role as Swagger. While he did not confirm a sequel, he mentioned that recent changes at Paramount might create an opportunity. He also noted the continued demand for Shooter and expressed interest in working with director Antoine Fuqua and co-star Michael Peña again.

Here's Wahlberg's comment: "Well, I think my good friends over at Skydance just took over Paramount, so I think that's a possibility. We got a pretty good library over there with, not only Shooter, but The Italian Job, Four Brothers, and The Fighter. And then there are other things that they have in the library that could be interesting to revisit or revamp, but that one in particular. Yes. Anywhere I go for the last 20 years, people are always coming up to me about that movie. They don't always turn out the way you want. But that particular movie? If myself, Antoine Fuqua, and if they get Michael Peña back, that would be very cool."

With Point of Impact already adapted into the original Shooter film, there are numerous other stories from Stephen Hunter's 11 additional Swagger novels that could serve as fresh material for a sequel. Wahlberg and Fuqua could explore these new narratives or even combine elements from multiple books to create an engaging follow-up.

The recent success of the UK's Reacher series on Prime Video, based on Lee Child's Jack Reacher novels, shows that such adaptations can thrive. This suggests that a well-developed sequel to Shooter could also succeed.

A Shooter TV series aired from 2016 to 2018, with Ryan Phillippe reprising his role, but it did not achieve the same success as the film. A movie sequel could be an effective way to continue Swagger’s story, with Fuqua, Wahlberg, but Peña returning as the main cast. This presents a promising opportunity for Shooter, nearly two decades after the film's release, especially given the enduring audience demand.

