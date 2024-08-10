‘Great BDay Morning': Hoda Kotb Offers Glimpse Of Her 60th Birthday Celebrations; See HERE

Hoda Kotb is counting her blessings as she steps into her 60s. The Today anchor celebrated her 60th birthday surrounded by family on Friday, August 9. Her birthday morning was made special with her house decorated by her daughters, Haley, 7, and Hope, 4. Kotb shared glimpses of the celebration on Instagram this week.

A carousel of photos from her birthday showed Kotb excitedly unwrapping presents, posing with her family, and enjoying her morning. Her mother, Sameha Kotb, also joined in the festivities.

In the first slide, Haley, in a pink dress, and Hope, in purple, stood around Kotb, eager for her reaction to their gifts. Colorful balloon ribbons floated above Kotb, and a table full of presents and food was visible.

“Great bday morning!! Lucky me xoxoxo,” Kotb captioned the post, expressing her gratitude for the love she received. Hope held a cluster of balloons and posed with her grandma and big sister in the following photos.

Kotb concluded the carousel with a family photo, smiling ear-to-ear as she cuddled Haley, while grandma Kotb wrapped her arms around Hope. Two more guests joined the memorable picture.

Moments later, Kotb shared another birthday photo featuring all the guests who came to celebrate. A giant golden balloon reading “60” was tucked among the decorations as the family cheerfully posed, waving their hands. Kotb added a note in the caption: “Ummmmm 60 rocks!”

Advertisement

The Instagram posts were filled with heartfelt birthday wishes and notes of appreciation from fans, expressing their delight for the NBC anchor.

Hoda Kotb adopted her daughters Haley and Hope, in 2017 and 2019, respectively. Haley was named after Halley’s comet, reflecting the family’s alliteration, and her middle name, Joy, signifies the love she brings. Kotb dedicated a book to Haley titled I’ve Loved You Since Forever. Hope’s name reflects Kotb’s desire for another child and the hope many women have for motherhood, with her middle name Catherine honoring Kotb’s friend’s daughter.

Kotb shares her daughters with her ex-fiance, Joel Schiffman. Despite their breakup in 2022, they remain committed to co-parenting. Recently, Kotb was pleased to return home to her daughters after a work trip to Paris for the 2024 Olympics.

ALSO READ: 'You Beautiful Creature': Savannah Guthrie Shares Heartfelt Tribute For Hoda Kotb On Her 60th Birthday