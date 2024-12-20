‘That’s Not Attractive’: Demi Moore And Amy Adams Discuss The Societal Pressure On Women To Hide Their Rage

Demi Moore and Amy Adams were paired up for Variety’s Actors on Actors interview and they had a lot to bond over. Both their recent films, The Substance and Nightbitch respectively, had similar themes of unexpressed female rage. "I love how both of our films also deal with surrealism and mysticism, and these elements of rage," Adams said.

Moore agreed and said that for women in general there’s an unsaid societal pressure that they can not express their anger. "Not that anybody’s saying we can’t be, but that it’s been in a way the collective consciousness of like, 'Oh, that’s not attractive,' " the added.

Apart from doing films with similar subjects, the actresses also have motherhood in common. Adams who shares 14-year-old Aviana with her husband Darren Le Gallo revealed that she’s cautious not to use gender-specific terms while speaking to her daughter. "I’ve had to really work on being like, 'Oh my gosh, you’re such a good… ' No, don’t say it. 'You’re a good person, and I’m really proud of you.'” Instead of saying you’re a good girl.

The Decent Proposal actress who is mother to daughters Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30 with ex-husband Bruce Willis, agreed. The Arrival actress shared that she was “paralyzed” by some parts of her life and was inspired by watching Moore on screen, thinking that’s what it’s like to be a woman.

"Because you were strong, and you were authoritative. You always felt like you owned your own identity," Adams added. Earlier this month, during the 2024 Gotham Awards, the Ghost actress spoke about the theme of aging in her life and her film The Substance.

She admitted that her relationships shifted with aging throughout her life and more so after she's gotten older. "My relationship with [aging] now is much more in a joyous acceptance,” she said at the time. Although there are things that she wished could have been different she’s come to terms with who she is beyond the external idea of her identity.

The Substance is streaming on Mubi. Nightbitch will be available on Hotstar on December 27.