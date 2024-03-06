Young Sheldon Spinoff On Georgie And Mandy Set To Arrive On CBS? Here's What We Know

Fans of the Big Bang Theory universe are in for a surprise as producers are focusing on their latest Young Sheldon spinoff.

This time, the Cooper family will visit Texas and hop on together for a new journey of responsibilities. Let's investigate what this latest spinoff holds for us.

The Young Sheldon Spinoff

On Tuesday, CBS Entertainment grabbed the attention of the fanatics of Young Sheldon. In their latest announcement, the network spoke of a Young Sheldon spinoff series. This new addition to the Big Bang Theory universe will focus on the characters of Georgie Cooper and Mandy McAllister.

As per CBS, the plot would revolve around the couple as they are shown raising their family in Texas while also “navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage."

Further detailing the most recent addition to the old sitcom, the spinoff would be a multi-camera, half-hour comedy show. It will be worked on by the producers, who already have experience with The Big Bang Theory, as well as Young Sheldon.

Words From the Cast and Crew of the Young Sheldon Spinoff

The three familiar producers, Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland, released a joint statement revealing the series. "From The Big Bang Theory to Young Sheldon, the world of the Cooper family has been incredibly special to us. We're very excited to continue their stories through the eyes of Georgie and Mandy," read the announcement.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the actors who portray the roles of Georgie and Mandy, Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, respectively, have also spilled a few beans about their new adventure.

"GET READY!!!! The Cooper family continues. Thank y'all for the support of Young Sheldon. I hope to deliver just what y'all are looking for in this new adventure," Jordan shared on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Osment shared an article by Deadline stating, “So thrilled to finally be able to celebrate this wonderful news I share with the best fake husband a girl could ask for.” The Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams actress, also tagged Jordan in her social media post while also referring to him as the “best fake husband.”

Her post even mentioned all three producers and thanked them for working tirelessly with her and her team.

For followers of Big Bang Theory, the Young & Hungry actress wrote, “Stick around y’all, the story continues…” adding a few emojis of parents and a baby.

Further calling the addition to the sitcom’s universe a "wonderful journey," Amy Reisenbach, the president of CBS Entertainment, stated, "It has been a privilege to spend the last seven years with Sheldon and the Cooper family, and now this wonderful journey will continue with Georgie and Mandy. Chuck and both Steves have done a masterful job developing these characters and entertaining generations of fans with relatable, heartwarming stories brought to life by Montana and Emily. We eagerly look forward to the next chapter in this beloved universe."

The announcement of the new spinoff has surfaced almost a month after the final season of Young Sheldon premiered.

ALSO READ: Iain Armitage Gets Candid About His Time On Young Sheldon And Life After Its End; 'Couldn't Have Asked For A Better Way'