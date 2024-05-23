The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Liam Question Finn's Loyalty to Steffy?

In the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful on Thursday, May 23, viewers are in for a dramatic day as Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) and Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) prepare to tie the knot. Meanwhile, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) has serious doubts about John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) loyalty to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Highlights

Deacon Sharpe is determined to ensure everything is perfect for his wedding to Sheila Carter. Despite Sheila’s disappointment over Finn's refusal to attend due to his commitment to Steffy, she still finds reasons to celebrate. Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) arrives to support her father, Deacon, which Sheila misinterprets as support for their union.

Deacon arranges for Tom (Clint Howard), the homeless man who previously helped find Sheila, to officiate the ceremony. Dressed in a suit provided by Deacon, Tom looks forward to uniting the couple in marriage. As Sheila walks down the aisle, the wedding begins with a sense of excitement and anticipation.

Sheila had hinted to Finn about a beachside wedding, but plans change as she and Deacon opt for the more sentimental Il Giardino. This new venue choice could spell trouble if Finn arrives later for takeout and stumbles upon the wedding festivities. As the ceremony proceeds, unexpected developments promise to make the day even more eventful.

Thursday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful is set to deliver high-stakes drama as Liam questions Finn’s loyalty, Deacon and Sheila celebrate their love, and Steffy remains resolute in her faith in Finn. With potential surprises lurking at every corner, fans won't want to miss the unfolding action and the possible repercussions for all involved. Stay tuned for a day filled with love, loyalty, and unexpected twists in Port Charles.

