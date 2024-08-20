The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Steffy and Finn’s Marriage Survive Hope’s Kiss?

On Tuesday, August 20, The Bold and the Beautiful turns up the drama as Steffy Forrester grapples with the fallout from Hope Logan's unexpected kiss with her husband, Finn. Meanwhile, Ridge Forrester's flirtation with Taylor Hayes could stir up trouble at Forrester Creations, especially with Brooke Logan in the picture.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Highlights

The episode begins with Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig) visiting Forrester Creations, where she shares a warm reunion with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). As usual, Ridge can't help but flirt with his ex, praising Taylor's appearance and getting far too cozy despite his commitment to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Although the chemistry between Ridge and Taylor is undeniable, the mention of Brooke adds a layer of tension, particularly as Taylor hints at unresolved feelings about Ridge's current relationship.

Meanwhile, Brooke is in a state of panic after learning that her daughter, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), confessed to kissing John "Finn" Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). Brooke knows that the truth could wreak havoc on Steffy Forrester's (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) marriage, and her fears are realized as Finn comes clean to Steffy about the kiss at the cliff house.

Steffy is shocked by Finn's admission, and despite his insistence that he pulled away, she's more focused on the fact that he didn’t tell her immediately. Finn's delay in coming clean and his decision to discuss the kiss with Hope before informing Steffy only deepens her distrust. Steffy holds Hope primarily responsible, but Finn isn’t off the hook. The trust issues lingering from the Sheila Sharpe (Kimberlin Brown) drama are only compounded by this latest betrayal, leading Steffy to consider a separation from Finn to process everything.

As the week progresses, Steffy faces a tough decision about the future of her marriage. The possibility of a break looms large as she struggles to reconcile Finn’s actions with the love they share.

With Steffy considering a separation and Ridge flirting with Taylor, the relationships in The Bold and the Beautiful are more fragile than ever. Will Steffy and Finn’s marriage survive this latest hurdle, or is this the beginning of the end? And how will Brooke react to Ridge’s ongoing connection with Taylor? Stay tuned as the drama in Los Angeles continues to unfold.

