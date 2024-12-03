The Boys Actor Malcolm Barrett Faces Sexual Assault Allegations, Investigation Underway

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual assault.

Malcolm Barrett, who starred in The Boys and Average Joe, finds himself at the center of a sexual assault probe. The L.A. Sheriff's Department is currently investigating the case.

According to TMZ, law enforcement officials said a woman was so shaken by the experience that she contacted the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department the previous weekend to report that Barrett had assaulted her after a night of drinking. She said she woke up naked in his bed, found him touching her, and accused him of having nonconsensual sex with her.

The woman said she had known Barrett for several months and had become friends. As per the outlet's sources, they had been drinking together on the night in question at his home, where she said she was assaulted.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Special Victims Bureau has taken charge of the case after the woman underwent a rape kit, i.e., a package of items that medical professionals or the police use to collect physical evidence in case of sexual assault allegations. However, Barrett has not commented publicly on the accusations, and no arrests have been made so far.

ALSO READ: Top 7 Shocking Moments from The Boys Season 4 So Far as Finale Approaches; See Here

The Preacher actor has acted in several episodes of the popular Amazon Studios show The Boys, where he played Seth Reed, a public relations writer at Vought International who works with Evan Lambert.

Barrett sat down with The Official Black Magazine in 2023 to discuss his acting style and character choices. He said then, "When it comes to my characters, you will always see quirkiness or an idiosyncratic nature to them because that’s who I am."

Advertisement

Before his famed role in The Boys, Malcolm Barrett collaborated with showrunner Eric Kripke on the science fiction show Timeless, where he played the time traveler Rufus Carlin. He has also starred in a dark comedy titled Average Joe, Law & Order, The Sopranos, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Dear White People, and more.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: The Boys Star Aya Cash Teases 'Insanely Good' Vought Rising Prequel Set In 1950s