The Boys Showrunner Erik Kripke Sheds Light On How Real-World Collapsed Just Like The Events In Superhero Series

The Boys happens to be a show that not only brings the superhero genre to the screen but also talks about the real effect that capitalism has on the lives of people. While it has a not-so-usual storyline depicting the ever-loved superheroes, its showrunner Erik Kripke recently opened up about how a few events in real life have unfortunately matched with those shown in the Amazon Prime series.

Talking to Variety, Kripke mentioned that it wasn't the plan of the team behind The Boys to "reflect reality" in its episodes, adding that the reality simply became so damaging that one could actually see it happening in a lot of sequences in his superhero show.

"The way [the series] reflects everything that's happening in the world really comes from this understanding that we found very early on in the process, which is this happens to be a television show based on a comic book," Erik Kripke mentioned.

He then went on to mention that The Boys was not specifically designed to reflect reality. The team simply wanted to have a show around “violent authoritarians” who are seen as superheroes or celebrities by the citizens.

Kripke, reflecting on his intriguing thoughts, stated to the outlet, “Then suddenly, the world changed to reflect the show.”

The showrunner also stated that it is not only in “the States,” but the sad and harsh reality is happening all around the world.

With many real-life events resembling the show, the team behind The Boys soon found itself making a series that was based on current events instead of being fictional.

As per Erik Kripke, the team soon felt a certain kind of obligation to discuss that they should make “a really current show” and have it reflect the surroundings and events that are taking place in reality. They even then went on to make it satirical and have a different take on reality.

The Boys can be streamed on Amazon Prime.

