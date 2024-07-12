Top 7 Shocking Moments from The Boys Season 4 So Far as Finale Approaches; See Here

From episode to episode, The Boys delivers a mix of bizarre, scary, violent, and gory scenes. Even seemingly peaceful conversations can leave viewers shivering or absolutely horrified by what unfolds. Throughout its four seasons, the show has presented some unforgettable moments.

As fans gear up for the finale of season 4, a few instances stand out as among the most bizarre yet. These are the moments that had viewers cringing, gasping, and sometimes covering their mouths in disbelief. There's a reason the show carries a TV-MA rating, and these scenes underscore that fact. Here are 7 of the wildest moments:

Hughie Sr. terrorises a hospital

In the fourth episode of Season 4, Hughie's mother, Daphne, makes a desperate decision to inject Hughie Sr. with Compound V, believing it's what her son would want to do to save him from slipping into a brain-dead coma. However, the outcome takes a dark turn in episode five.

It turns out that administering Compound V to someone already brain-dead leads to unforeseen consequences. Hughie Sr. awakens, but he's trapped in a haze of confusion, unable to recognize anyone or understand his situation. Uncontrollable superhuman abilities suddenly manifest, causing him to crash through walls and unintentionally harm hospital staff and patients.

He actually rips through individuals, ruthlessly killing several without fully comprehending what is happening to him until ultimately being subdued.

The horror on Hughie and his mother's faces as they witness these events, fearing for their lives from someone they love, underscores the profound impact of this sequence. It's a stark reminder of the unpredictable and devastating consequences of tampering with Compound V, even by the show's extreme standards.

The deep lobotomizing sister Sage

In the third episode of season 4, Sister Sage is significantly more playful and flirts with The Deep, hinting that something is wrong. As they kiss, the camera pans out to reveal a long metal tool covered in blood. In episode four, the truth is unveiled. Desperate to experience a brief respite from her overwhelming intelligence, Sister Sage asks The Deep to insert the tool through her eyehole and directly into her brain. It's apparent that she does this occasionally to escape her all-consuming intelligence.

Remarkably, she cannot die from brain damage; her brain simply regenerates after a few hours. Sage cherishes these moments of peaceful calm. The scene is difficult to watch: most viewers will squint or turn their heads away as The Deep slowly drives the instrument through her skull, effectively lobotomizing her.

The massacre of Todd and Friends

Some fans expected Todd to lead the charge against Starlight supporters, garnering backing for Homelander. However, that position ultimately went to Firecracker and Sister Sage. But Todd remained Homelander's biggest fan. One of Sister Sage's first creative efforts to support Homelander involved rallying three of his most loyal followers. Todd and two others are led inside the Vought building, where they eagerly anticipate a private meeting with Homelander. They are overjoyed and enthusiastic about the prospect.

After exchanging pleasantries, Homelander instructs The Deep and Black Noir to murder the three men. They comply immediately. A-Train then swiftly moved their bodies in front of a crowd of Starlight fans, just as Sister Sage had incited a riot. This makes it appear that Starlight supporters killed them. The scene was shocking since no one anticipated such brutality. However, it also demonstrated the ruthless viciousness of both Homelander and Sister Sage.

Vought on Ice

The Boys is one of the best satirical shows, although it contains some really unpleasant moments. One such moment occurs during a Vought on Ice rehearsal, where actors skate and sing alt-right-themed songs while dressed as members of The Seven. Hughie is hidden in the vents, eavesdropping on a conversation between Homelander and Victoria. When Homelander discovers Hughie's presence, he plans to kill him. Homelander goes on a frenzy, lasering everything in sight in an attempt to find Hughie.

In his reckless rampage, Homelander unintentionally and brutally kills the actors on ice, resulting in a bloody catastrophe as their bodies are literally torn in half. The most significant moment in this sequence, however, is when Hughie arrives safely outside, unsure of how he got there. When he turns back, he notices A-Train and realizes that the Supe who caused the mess in the first season has just saved his life. The scene is insane on many levels, but none more so than when chaos erupts during what was supposed to be a joyful musical event.

Homelander in the Vought Laboratory

Starr delivers his best performance yet, returning to the lab where he was born and raised for a moment of nostalgia. Or so it appears. While he arrives with a smile and an ice cream cake, what follows is one of the most subtle yet terrifying situations ever seen on the show. Homelander describes the torture he was subjected to by lab workers when he was younger, including the first one being burned to death in the same way that the guy burned Homelander as a child.

He then compels another to perform an embarrassing act of self-pleasure while Homelander sits and observes, insulting him and laughing maniacally before killing him as well. Homelander ends his visit by massacring everyone but Barbara, the project's leader, who is left staring at a room soaked in blood, guts, and body parts. The image of Homelander casually boarding the elevator to depart, his face smeared in blood as he smiles, is enough to make anyone's skin crawl and fear his insane nature. It's clear at this point that he's capable and willing to do almost anything.

Frenchie tells Colin that he murdered his family

Even though Frenchie suspected Colin was a member of the family he murdered while involved with the Russian mafia, he couldn't help but fall in love with him. However, the truth eventually comes to light, and Frenchie simply couldn't bear the guilt while sleeping next to Colin in bed.

When Frenchie told Colin the truth, he was hit with a barrage of punches that wounded his face. Colin's final words to Frenchie before beating him down were, "If you come near me again, I'll f**king kill you." Most people would undoubtedly agree that it would be impossible to fall back in love with the person who killed their loved ones.

Ryan turns into a mini Homelander

Homelander finally cracks the code for winning over his son, Ryan. He asks Ryan what he wants, and Ryan expresses a strong desire to help others. So Homelander gives him the opportunity to assist Brenda, a Vought employee who is being harassed by Adam Bourke. In front of Adam, Ryan asks Brenda if she's okay, and she says no. Ryan makes Adam apologize, but it isn't enough for him.

Homelander advises Ryan through the situation, ultimately letting Brenda repeatedly hit Adam while he begs for mercy. While Adam may deserve some hard punches, this incident marks the beginning of Ryan's indoctrination into handling problems through violence. Homelander and Ryan smile at each other, sipping milkshakes while Adam cries out. It's a chilling moment that underscores the disturbing bond forming between father and son.

