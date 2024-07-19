The Boys' Jack Quaid Calls Final Season 'The Most Messed Up Season of Television', Find Out Why?

Since its debut in 2019, The Boys has been a show known for pushing boundaries and delivering shocking and intense moments. The show begins with Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) joining Billy Butcher and his ragtag team. He joins them in vengeance against the corrupt supes.

Fans have followed his journey with his allies for 4 seasons. And, as the show approaches its final season, the anticipation is at an all-time high. Jack Quaid is also getting ready for the final season of The Boys. And, he has promised that it will be one of the most disturbing seasons of television ever created.

The end on their own terms

Recently, Jack Quaid was on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. He spoke to Josh Horowitz about his career and the final season of The Boys. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to end the series on their own terms.

He said, "It is really cool that we get to have a Season 5, [a] final season. We're ending it on our own terms. That's such a gift in TV and I'm so excited to make probably one of the most f*cked up seasons of television that ever existed."

A look back at Hughie’ journey

The show introduces us to a world of superheroes, known as supes. Well, they are not the heroic figures we typically think of, instead, they are flawed, dangerous, and corrupt. And, they work under the corporate giant Vought International. The story starts with the shocking death of Hughie Campbell’s girlfriend caused by A-Train (Jessie T. Usher).

Over the four seasons, Hughie’s relationships with Billy, Starlight, and his father have been tested in many ways. During his interview, Jack Quaid admitted that he initially didn't know The Boys was based on a comic book. When he read the script for the first time, he instantly loved it.

He initially thought it was just another script written on superheroes. But, when he did some research, he found out that the story was based on a comic book. The Boys is based on comic books by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. Hughie's journey is a major part of the show. He was just an ordinary guy seeking revenge for his girlfriend’s death. But now he has become a key player in the fight against the supes.

Season 4 finale and beyond

Season 4 of The Boys ended with a big twist, setting up the final season. Showrunner Eric Kripke hints that the series will end with a huge clash between Billy Butcher and Homelander. Season 4 left many loose ends, with the characters facing new challenges and alliances being tested.

In the season 4 finale, Victoria Neuman is closer to the Oval Office and under the control of Homelander. With only months to live, Butcher must find a way to work with The Boys if they want to save the world. The unresolved issues in season 4, promises a more intense final season.

Even though The Boys is wrapping up, the story isn’t over. The spinoff series Gen V will continue the universe with new characters and storylines. Meanwhile, you can watch all four seasons of The Boys on Prime Video. And, stay tuned with PINKVILLA for more updates on the final season of The Boys.

