The Boys Season 4 Episode 8: What To Expect Next

The Boys Season 4 is just one episode away from its conclusion. After the airing of episode 7, titled The Insider, fans' anticipations are growing higher as to how will makers conclude the ongoing 4th season. The last episode presented some major developments in the story as Butcher led The Boys to corner Homelander and The Seven. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming episode of the show.

What happened in The Boys Season 4 Episode 7

The Boys season 4 episode 7 was aired on July 11, 2024. The episode brought some major twists to the story as The Boys and The Seven faced off with each other. Butcher decides to bail Frenchie out of jail in the hope that he can help Sameer perfect the fatal virus for the supes. M.M. hands over the leadership mantle back to Butcher and contemplates leaving the group, however he is stopped by A-Train.

In the meantime, The Boys figure out that Homelander hired an unidentified supe shapeshifter to assassinate Singer. The leader of The Seven ends up killing the Webweaver, assuming he is the mole. Hughie makes a futile attempt by visiting Neuman to stop everything. Homelander, however, sends Deep and Black Noir II to kill The Boys, but they are confronted by Butcher and Annie.

As Butcher and Annie get cornered, A-Train and M.M. come to their rescue. Infuriated by the recent developments, Homelander decides to expel Sage from The Seven as she covers up the fact that A-Train is the real mole. Ryan too takes matters into his own hands as he decides to finally open up about his building frustration from Vought’s manipulation.

Advertisement

He interrupts a live Avenue V Christmas show and delivers a remarkable speech to the audience. On the other hand, Frenchie and Kimiko settle the rift between them before Sameer sneakily injects Kimiko with the virus, and escapes from their captivity. Frenchie then cuts off Kimiko’s leg to prevent the virus from spreading, thus saving Kimiko's life.

Butcher ends up losing consciousness in a bar and as he falls onto the bar floor, he can see Kessler smiling at his condition. The episode concluded as Annie woke up in a confined room and tried to get out of it. The supe shapeshifter ends up replacing Annie, setting a major precursor for the proceedings of episode 8.

ALSO READ: The Boys Season 4: What Is This Season's Next Death? Find Out

Major spoilers of The Boys Season 4 Episode 8, Assassination Run

The Boys Season 4 Episode 8, titled Assassination Run, will most likely cover the ruckus caused by the shapeshifter amid their plan to kill Singer. Fans can expect the coming episode to follow the struggles of Annie as she tries to get back to The Boys and prevent any sort of mishap. It will be seen whether or not The Boys will be able to save the life of Singer from Homelander and his hired shapeshifter.

Advertisement

The episode will also match up with the rising tensions between Homelander and Ryan as the father-son duo go through their rough patches. Their relationship continues to worsen and it’s to be seen whether or not Ryan will join the forces with The Boys. Lastly, let’s not forget the critical situation of Butcher and the hidden intentions of Kessler.

The answers to these questions might be covered in the last episode of The Boys Season 4. Episode 8, Assassination Run, will be released on July 18, 2024, and can be streamed on Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Top 7 Shocking Moments from The Boys Season 4 So Far as Finale Approaches; See Here