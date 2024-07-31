The Cast Of Fantastic Four 2005: Where Are They Now?

The Fantastic Four have remained popular for over twenty years since their first film in 2005. Each of the cast members added their own special touch to these legendary Marvel characters, making them distinctive and entertaining for audiences. Gruffudd's portrayal of Mr. Fantastic emphasized his character's brilliance and leadership, while Alba's portrayal of the Invisible Woman demonstrated her power and elegance.

In the film, Kerry Washington played Alicia Masters, the love interest of Ben Grimm, who was portrayed by Michael Chiklis. Julian McMahon appeared as the villain, Victor von Doom, also known as Doctor Doom. These roles were essential to the film’s story and contributed to its success at the box office.

The adventure continued in 2007 with the sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, which built on the story of the original film. This movie introduced new challenges and expanded the Fantastic Four’s universe, offering fans more excitement and drama.

A decade later, the Fantastic Four was rebooted with a new cast, including Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Jamie Bell, and Michael B. Jordan. This fresh version aimed to bring the superheroes to a new audience and offer a different take on the classic team.

Although the actors from the 2005 film have moved on from their superhero roles, they have continued to achieve success in their careers. Their performances in the original movie remain memorable and helped pave the way for future superhero films.

Ioan Gruffudd as Reed Richards

Ioan Gruffudd has gained fame for his diverse roles in film and television. He first became well-known for playing Mister Fantastic in the Fantastic Four movies, where he impressed audiences with his portrayal of the team's leader. After that, he played Tony Blair in the film W and appeared in Fireflies in the Garden with Julia Roberts and Ryan Reynolds.

Television has also been a big part of Gruffudd’s career. In the series Forever, he played Dr. Henry Morgan, an immortal medical examiner, showcasing his ability to handle complex roles. He also starred in Liar as surgeon Andrew Earlham, a character caught in a web of lies. From 2018 to 2021, Gruffudd continued his medical roles in the drama Harrow, where he played Dr. Daniel Harrow, a forensic pathologist. His work in these TV series highlights his talent and versatility as an actor.

Jessica Alba as Sue Storm

Jessica Alba established herself as a movie star with her portrayal of Sue Storm, often known as the Invisible Woman, following her breakthrough performance on the silver screen in the 2003 film Honey. The Dark Angel actress stated in a June 2024 interview with ComicBooks.com that she had "nothing but fond memories" of her time spent working on Fantastic Four.

She said, "It was great, and she was such a cool, inspiring character," in reference to Sue's persona. She is, in my opinion, a pioneer in the category." She went on to say that Sue Storm has a special combination of qualities that are uncommon in characters. She claimed that Sue was unique in the way she blended a calm, feminine demeanor with a ferocious, badass attitude. Sue Storm was unique in her field and a trailblazer because of the dichotomy in her persona.

Chris Evans as Johnny Storm

Chris Evans, well known for his role as Captain America, previously portrayed Johnny Storm, the Human Torch, in the 2005 film Fantastic Four. In a 2022 interview with MTV News, Evans said that he has a soft spot for this previous character.

He stated that he would rather return to the character of Johnny Storm than Captain America. Evans stated that he thought Johnny Storm was not given the recognition he deserved at the time since Marvel had not yet fully established its presence. He emphasized his enjoyment of the character and hinted that there might be a possibility of resuming the part in the future.

