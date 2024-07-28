Ryan Reynolds Reveals His And Wife Blake's 4th Child Is A Boy In Heartfelt Conversation With Fan; See Here

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, one of Hollywood’s favorite couples, have recently welcomed their fourth child. The couple’s newest addition is a baby boy named Olin, born in February 2023. Reynolds shared this exciting news in a touching and personal way through his Instagram account, combining it with an important message about mental health.

Ryan Reynolds shares emotional video highlighting mental health awareness

On July 26, 2024, Ryan Reynolds posted a special video on Instagram. Reynolds introduced his fans to John Bell, a devoted Wrexham AFC fan who has endured unspeakable loss, in this touching video. Bell lost his son, Jake, but has turned his grief into a compelling quest to raise mental health awareness. Bell dresses up as Deadpool, Jake’s favorite comic book character, and carries a bathtub as part of his effort to raise awareness about mental health struggles.



Reynolds, who plays Deadpool in the popular film series, met Bell and gave him a Hollywood Deadpool treatment with makeup and all. The video captures a moving conversation between Reynolds and Bell, where Bell opens up about his late son. “Where do I start? He was just so funny, so comical — and we did everything together. He was my firstborn son. He was just absolutely everything to me,” he said with in very heavy-hearted tone.



Bell also shares his deep personal struggle following Jake’s death. He recounts how he found himself in a very dark place, even contemplating suicide. “I was planning my own death and talking myself into staying because my family needs me, my kids need me,” Bell reveals. He explains that his current efforts to support mental health are what keep him going. “What I do now keeps me alive daily because I've made my peace with death. I'm gonna be reunited with him at some point, but it damn right ain’t now.”



In the video, Reynolds praises Bell’s resilience and dedication. “The resilience it takes to, you know, put one foot in front of the other as many times as you've done it, and transmute that much grief into something powerfully useful,” Reynolds says. He expresses his gratitude for Bell sharing his story and acknowledges the impact of Bell’s work.



During this heartwarming moment, Reynolds also reveals some personal news. He says that he and Blake Lively have a kid and discusses his affection for his children. "“I want to share with you that I too have a son and that if … boy, John, if I love him one-tenth as much as you love Jake, I feel like I've done a pretty damn good job,” Reynolds says.

Advertisement

Reynolds discusses new son and mental health at film premiere

Ryan Reynolds first revealed the news of his son at the premier of his latest film Deadpool & Wolverine on July 22, 2024. At the event, Reynolds thanked his wife, Blake Lively, and expressed his love for their four children. Besides their newborn son Olin, they have three daughters: James, who is 9; Inez, who is 7; and Betty, who is 4.



The Instagram video not only shared the joy of their new baby but also highlighted an important issue. Mental health is a topic close to Reynolds’ heart, and he used his platform to raise awareness and support for those struggling with similar challenges.



For those who need mental health support, resources are available. The Crisis Text Line can be reached by texting STRENGTH to 741-741, and the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can be contacted by dialing 988 or visiting 988lifeline.org.



Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively just welcomed their fourth child. They also work hard to support mental health, showing they care about both their family and others. Their story and efforts inspire a lot of people.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Blake Lively Opens Up About Meeting Husband Ryan Reynolds On Set Of Their Film Green Lantern; Also Reveals Her Cameo In Deadpool & Wolverine