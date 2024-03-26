'The Effects Are Devastating': Elliot Page Calls Out Rollback Of LGBTQ2+ Rights At Juno Awards 2024

The Umbrella Academy star, Elliot Page has spoken out on March 24, 2024 about an important matter. He openly denounced the rollback of LGBTQ2+ rights after coming out as nonbinary and transgender at the end of 2020. He also revealed how the world treats and looks at LGBTQ2+ community, and does not give them their deserved respect. Sara Quin, an ally, also spoke about the matter in detail. What did Elliot Page say? Find out.

What did Elliot Page say about LGBTQ2+ rights?

While presenting the special humanitarian award shared by Tegan and Sara foundation to support social change for trans and queer youth at Juno Awards 2024, the Inception actor said this, “We are at a time in history where the rights of LGBTQ2+ people are being revoked, restricted and eliminated throughout the world, and the effects are devastating,” also hinting at the foundation’s line of work.

From here Sara Quin, the founder of the organization, took over. Overwhelmed with the award, the began, “If the world was not so hostile to LGBTQ2+ people, we would see ourselves purely as musicians,” and added further, “Advocating for our community’s rights is a great privilege and we are dedicated to confronting any form of discrimination that threatens the well-being of our community.” Sara Quin is one half of the Canadian indie pop musicians Tegan and Sara. She even condemned Alberta’s actions on proposing restrictive health policies for transgender youth, including stoppage of hormone therapy for children aged 15 and below. The three were proud as they were taking their steps towards the change.

Who won Juno Awards 2024?

Various artists won under various categories. An eventful night for Canada, Karan Aujla took home the TikTok Juno Fan Choice Award, while Greedy by Tate McRae became the Juno Single of the Year. SOS by SZA dominated as the International Album of the Year and 99 Nights by Charlotte Cardin won the Album of the Year. While ‘Breakthrough’ categories, songwriters and more saw an iconic win, the awards wrapped up its 2024 edition with ease. As we wait for more news on Juno Awards, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.