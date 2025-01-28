The Fall of Diddy: Learn When and Where to Watch the Documentary

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is now bigger than ever before. However, the attention comes not because of his musical talents but due to the gruesome allegations that he has been dragged under, which have been covered in The Fall of Diddy.

The aforementioned documentary has been worked on by Investigation Discovery and was released on Monday, January 27. If you are already intrigued, Investigation Discovery’s The Fall of Diddy will air its premiere episode on January 27, 2025. The following two episodes will come the next day on January 28, while the final and fourth episode will be released on Friday.

Talking about where to stream the documentary, you can watch the study on the Bump, Bump, Bump rapper with a Max Bundle deal with Hulu and Disney+.

This is one of the greatest deals that allows the viewers to stream from all three platforms, that too for one base price. If you choose to go for individual streamers, each of these platforms would cost you around $10 per month, while the Max bundle is available for $16.99.

Another way to watch The Fall of Diddy is by streaming it on Amazon Prime Video with Max.

The Fall of Diddy follows the rise of the rapper and a detailed study of how the big name became disgraced. While tracking the success and fall of the It's All About the Benjamins rapper, the Investigation Discovery documentary will even have you indulged with some personal insights into the shocking abuse allegation, as well as violent behavior and illegal activity that the artist partook in.

Sean Diddy Combs is currently being held behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, waiting for his trial in the courtroom. The documentary will even feature testimonies from members of Diddy’s inner circle.

