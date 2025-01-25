Sean Diddy Combs Accused of Threatening to Kill Magazine Editor Over Cover Dispute

Danyel Smith who was the former Vibe editor-in-chief claimed in a report Wednesday that Sean Diddy Combs made a death threat against her in a dispute over the magazine cover for its April issue. His lawyers refuted such allegation calling it 'pure fiction.'

The new Investigation Discovery docuseries, The Fall of Diddy, features Smith's latest allegation. In a preview released on January 23, she describes an incident in which she said Combs demanded to see a cover before the company did a version of it. Following company policy and refusing, Smith said Combs threatened over the phone that she'd be found "dead in a trunk."

After the exchange, Smith called her attorney, who contacted Combs. She says an apology fax arrived two hours later. Smith also accused Combs of having gone to the magazine's offices, accompanied by two men in search of her.

Smith said, "What I’ve only recently come to realize through members of the staff at that time was that [Combs] had actually, in the days before, come up to the Vibe offices with two tough guys looking for me."

The claim isn't new. Smith previously told the story of the alleged 1997 encounter in a July 2024 New York Times Magazine essay. But a source close to Combs disputes her version of events, asking why she was able to continue working with him professionally for so many years if he had truly threatened her.

The legal team representing Combs described the documentary as a 'one-sided and prejudicial narrative' intended to seize media coverage especially when he did not get an opportunity to rebut.

Combs' attorneys stated to People, "These documentaries are rushing to cash in on the media circus surrounding Mr. Combs. The producers failed to provide sufficient time or details for his representatives to address unsubstantiated claims, many from unidentified participants whose allegations lack context."

Presently incarcerated in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, Sean Diddy Combs is under indictment on federal charges and other several civil cases filed against him. He has entered not guilty pleas.

The Fall of Diddy premieres January 27-28 on Investigation Discovery and streams on Max.

