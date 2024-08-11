Black Panther Spin Off Series Eyes Of Wakanda's New D23 Update Seemingly Hints At Return Of THIS Missing Marvel Hero

The highly-anticipated animated series, Eyes of Wakanda, promises insane action and fantastic storytelling that will expand into different time periods in the MCU. The character T'Challa, also known as Black Panther, will have a standalone story, focusing on his journey with the centuries-old powers of Black Panther and the lineage of heroes and Wakandians before him.

The series was first announced at the tail end of last year and will also include Iron Fist, marking a significant addition to the Wakandian storytelling landscape.

The footage shown at the D23 panel and the comments made by Ryan Coogler and other creators hinted that the show will intersect with other areas of MCU history, including other hidden cities. One of these hidden cities was mentioned to be protected by a man whose name comes from a title he holds pertaining to a glowing fist, hinting that Iron Fist's MCU debut could come in Eyes of Wakanda.

Marvel Studios Head of TV and Streaming, Brad Winderbaum, teased what was awaiting audiences in the spin-off series. Further stoking the hype, Winderbaum promised, "The action is insane and the storytelling is fantastic. It’s both about the history of Wakanda but also expands into the greater MCU at different time periods."

Advertisement

Eyes of Wakanda links Wakanda to Iron Fist due to its hidden nature, which has been a secret in the MCU for centuries. Wakanda aligns with other hidden cities, such as K'un-Lun, which the Iron Fist is sworn to protect. K'un-Lun is accessible only every 10 years to those who know its secrets, making it a significant link between the two cities.

This could explain how an Iron Fist appears in Eyes of Wakanda, but the question of whom it is remains. It is unlikely to be the primary Marvel Comics iteration of Iron Fist, Danny Rand, as he lives in the present day and Eyes of Wakanda takes place primarily in the past.

This could mean that another iteration of Iron Fist will receive a spotlight in Eyes of Wakanda, as the power is a mantle passed down from warrior to warrior by way of certain trials. It remains to be seen which version this will be, however, raising anticipation for the Black Panther spin-off, Eyes of Wakanda.

Advertisement

It's unclear what version of Iron Fist will be appearing in the series, although Finn Jones himself has said he'd love to return as the character. "I would love to continue playing that character. I think there's a lot of room for growth. Personally, where I would like to see the reintroduction of the character would be something like a Heroes for Hire TV series," Jones told ComicBook in 2022.

He added, "I think that would be the most dynamic and fun way to reintroduce those characters. I loved working with Mike and I loved the on-screen chemistry between Danny and Luke. I think it's a really interesting creative place that show can be taken in. I'd love to pick up that mantle again and keep moving this character forward and make the best possible Iron Fist there could be."

Disney and Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 animated project, has captivated audiences with its engaging first season and two more to come. Marvel's ability to understand its audience has been evident in the first season, with two more on the way. Eyes of Wakanda will also be a welcome sight for those mourning the loss of What If…?, which will officially end following its third season.

Advertisement

Other MCU-centered animated series coming down the pipe with Eyes of Wakanda, Season 3 of What If…?, and Season 2 of X-Men: ‘97 include Marvel Zombies and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

ALSO READ: LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild The Galaxy Official Trailer Introduces Ordinary Nerf-Herder Voiced By THIS Stranger Things Star; Watch