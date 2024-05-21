For the first time in the history of the show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is all set to shoot in Romania. The contestants of the show are locked and will soon fly to the international location. One of the promising contestants of this season is Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff's daughter and Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna Shroff.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shroff, who is a fitness enthusiast, revealed that she was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi two years ago, too, but she turned down the offer.

Krishna Shroff on turning down Khatron Ke Khiladi offer in the past

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Krishna Shroff mentioned that she was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi around two years ago, too. However, she didn't feel ready for the show and turned it down.

She said, "So, this show actually came to me for the first time two years ago. At that time, I felt like I was at such a different phase of my life wherein I didn't feel ready to put myself out there. It's a very vulnerable position to be in, especially reality, wherein you are putting out every aspect of you; the good, the bad, the ugly, all of it for the world to see."

Take a look at the entire video interview with Krishna Shroff and other contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14:

Krishna Shroff added, "At that time, I didn't feel ready and didn't feel secure enough. But fast forward to two years later, I'm here, doing the show, which is insane and feels surreal. I just feel like I'm in such a great phase right now. I feel confident, I feel secure, and I feel everything happens at the right time, and this is exactly when it has to play out. I am ready to connect to the wide audience that watches the show, and it's a blessing to be a part of such a massive platform."

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will be hosted by Rohit Shetty and will have other celebrity contestants like Kedar Aashish, Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Karan Veer Mehra, Niyati Fatnani, Aditi Sharma and Shalin Bhanot among others.

