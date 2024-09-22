The Little Mermaid Star Halle Bailey Reveals She Broke Her Veganism After 13 Years Because Of THIS Reason

Halle Bailey candidly shared about the dietary alterations she made when she was pregnant with her and her boyfriend, DDG’s first son, Halo. She mentioned that the reason behind that was to provide him with, “getting the proper nutrients.”

Bailey shared about it during her Instagram Live, which was captured by The Shade Room. During her Live, the performer was consuming food and interacting with her fans at the same time.

She told the audience that after she showed off her cooking talent a little bit, fans started asking her if she still followed a vegan lifestyle. She answered that that was not the case anymore and shared that it was because she began craving meat when she was carrying her child.

The Do It vocalist shared that she was a vegan for 13 years and when she started desiring to eat meat, she wanted to give her body what it wanted at that time because she was, “doing a really hard job of growing a human, and I also wanted to make sure Halo was getting the proper nutrients and things he needed."

However, Bailey mentioned that she continues to love consuming vegan food most of the time and if she starts craving chicken, she eats that. The artist did admit that she doesn't consume a lot of meat, but has it whenever she desires it.

The Littel Mermaid actress expressed about finding that it was normal for vegan people to break away from that lifestyle while pregnant. She mentioned, “I was looking it up and I see so many women like me who were vegan for years and years. Once they got pregnant, it was, like, out the window.”

She has been unfiltered about her beautiful journey, including the postpartum experience. According to People magazine, during a previous Instagram live session, she shared that she felt “triggered” after reading online comments about her family.

The Ungodly Hour singer explained that before having a child, she would hear people talk about postpartum, but she didn’t pay much attention to it, as it hadn’t occurred to her how severe it could be.

Bailey expressed that going through it now feels "like you're swimming in this ocean with the biggest waves you've ever felt, and you're trying not to drown. And you're trying to come up for air."

She also told her fans that while they may look up to certain individuals—thinking that celebrities seem to have it all together—they can never truly know what someone is going through, especially someone who has just delivered a child.

