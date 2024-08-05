Halle Bailey-DDG Relationship Timeline: From The Time They First Met To When It Became Official

From the time the two stars began winning the hearts of their followers with their love story, Halle Bailey and DDG have had an intriguing relationship. While there is a lot to talk about regarding the Halle Bailey and DDG relationship timeline, we will be discussing the most important details of it.

DDG and Halle have hit some major milestones in their relationship, from making it official to welcoming their first child together.

Let’s get into the lovable journey of Halle Bailey and DDG as we track the time from when the pair first got romantically involved.

January 2022: First meet

The Halle Bailey and DDG relationship timeline dates back to January 2022. The couple first met in Las Vegas when they went to watch the legendary Usher. Both stars were present to watch the performance together and were captured by other concertgoers. Soon, videos of this outing went viral on social media.

In the clip of DDG and Halle, the Moonwalking in Calabasas rapper was seen drinking a beverage, while Bailey was seen all excited, looking at Usher's performance.

March 2022: They go Instagram official

Halle Bailey DDG relationship timeline involves the time it got publicly official. It was when DDG confirmed their relationship on social media by uploading the first-ever post of Bailey on his Instagram. While the post seems to have been deleted since, the Hood Melody rapper wished the In Your Hands singer on her birthday.

Advertisement

June 26, 2022: They make their red carpet debut

This was when the couple attended the BET Awards together, making their red carpet debut.

Talking to Extra, Bailey stated that she was going to have so much fun as she was accompanied by her “boo.”

August 22, 2022: Halle opens up about their relationship

Talking about Halle Bailey's boyfriend DDG, the singer stated to Essence that she has been a fan of DDG’s work for years.

“I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was one of them.”

She also stated that she is for sure in love with DDG.

October 22, 2022: They do date night at an art gala

Another milestone in the Halle Bailey and DDG relationship timeline is when they attended the red carpet again. This time, they were seen present for the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala at North Hollywood’s WACO Theater, which was founded by Tina Knowles.

Advertisement

February 2023: Cheating rumors emerge

This was a heartbreaking moment in the Halle Bailey and DDG relationship timeline. DDG’s ex-girlfriend Rubi Rose tweeted, “Having ur b**h (wear) my clothes is crazy lol.”

This comment instantly made the fans of both artists think that Rose was referring to Bailey, noting that Bailey had worn a T-shirt that Rose wore in 2020.

Rose shared some screenshots of DDG’s text messages, which revealed the Straight Outta Pontiac rapper was asking her if she was in LA.

In response, Rose stated, “U hitting me the day y’all argue is so u lol.” While DDG stated, “Lol u right, lemme go heal first.”

Soon, breakup rumors of Bailey and DDG erupted as the rapper unfollowed the Ungodly Hour songstress. He had even tweeted, “All these girls the same, ain’t no way,” while denying the cheating allegations.

July 14, 2023: DDG releases a song that hints at his insecurities in his relationship

Advertisement

DDG released a new track, Famous, where the rapper seemingly called out Halle Bailey. He spoke about Bailey’s interaction with her Little Mermaid co-star, Jonah Hauer-King, during the press tour and filming. The lyrics of the song were:

"Filmin’ a movie, now you kissing dudes / You know I love you a lot / I don’t give a fuck if that shit for promo / I don’t wanna see this shit no more / Why is y’all holdin’ hands in the photo? / You know I’m insecure, that’s a no-no."

Fall 2023: Halle pregnancy rumors

During her appearances at several major red carpet events, Halle Bailey was seen wearing very baggy clothes. This led fans to speculate that she might be pregnant.

January 6, 2024: Halle announces the birth of their first child

The relationship timeline hit a major milestone when Halle Bailey shared a photo of her baby son’s hand on social media for the first time. In the photo, the singer was holding her son's hand. Followers could see a golden bracelet with the name "Halo" written on it.

March 2024: They take a family trip to St. Lucia

Halle Bailey recently posted a series of photos on her Instagram, showing her enjoying a vacation with her family on the Caribbean island of St. Lucia. The post was captioned:

Advertisement

"Thank you so much St. Lucia for being so kind to my family."

ALSO READ: Halle Bailey Drops Photos Of Her And DDG's Son For First Time Ever; See here