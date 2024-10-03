The Office Ladies Podcast To Stream Twice A Week? Here’s What Jenna Fischer And Angela Kinsey Have To Say

The Office Ladies Podcast, hosted by Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, is all set to be expanded. The episodes of the program will stream twice a week. After announcing the end of The Office rewatch podcast, the actresses revealed that they are just getting started.

The new episodes will stream from early November, and the Wednesday episodes will be known as The Office Ladies 6.0. As for the format, the first episode of their new show will be discussed under the title of Hot Girl, which draws references to Season 1 of the 2005 mockumentary where Michael Scott insults Pam Beesley.

The first guest on the Office Ladies podcast will be Allison Jones, who worked as casting director on the US adaptation of The Office. As for the further episodes, Fischer and Kinsey claimed that they will try and bring many more stories from the sets and related to the cast members.

For their role in the 2005 comedy-drama, Jenna Fischer portrayed the role of Pam, and Kinsey played the character of Angela.

In addition to the new podcast, the co-hosts will also be re-running the episodes of the sitcom from the first ever episode, which will also include some new content and the extra scenes of the seasons.

Speaking of taking the audience through the final four episodes in their ongoing podcast, Fischer stated on the Sirius XM show that, “These final four episodes of the rewatch—there was just so much stuff that we didn’t want to miss, particularly with the finale, that we needed an extra week to gather everything.”

Meanwhile, Kinsey added, “We have a certain special guest that’s going to be joining us in the studio for our very last episode, and we couldn’t record that until he was available.” Soon as the actress finished her sentence, Fischer quipped, “This particular thing is something we’ve talked about wanting to do for our final episode since we started the podcast.”

As for the other cast members of The Office, Fischer and Kinsey were joined by John Krasinki, Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, Ed Helms, Ellie Kemper, Rashida Jones, Creed Bratton, Phyllis Smith, and Mindy Kaling, among others.

The mockumentary ran for nine seasons of the NBC network.

