'The Reason That I Jumped On Board': Neve Campbell To Reportedly Return As Sidney Prescott In The Scream 7

Neve Campbell is gearing up to take on Ghostface again in Scream 7. While the last two movies, Scream (2022) and Scream VI, focused on a new generation of characters, Campbell revealed that the new installment will return to its roots, putting Sidney Prescott, the main character from the first four films, back in the spotlight.

Neve Campbell teases about her character in Scream 7

Campbell confirmed in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, "We're going to follow Sidney," comparing the comeback to Jamie Lee Curtis's return as Laurie Strode in the Halloween series. She added, "They did pitch the concept to me, and it’s the reason that I jumped on board." Campbell hasn't seen the final script yet but is excited about the concept and expects to receive the script soon.

She expressed her love for the series, saying, "I love these movies, they are so much fun to be a part of, I'm so grateful for them, I could never have imagined being a part of a movie that would have lasted this many decades." The first Scream movie came out nearly 30 years ago, in 1996.

The Wild Things actress added, "The fandom is nuts, they are incredible and very passionate about these films, I'm excited to give them a new one!"

Scream 7 is set to start filming in December, with Kevin Williamson, who wrote the screenplays for several Scream movies, directing. While Campbell is confirmed to return, other cast members haven't been announced yet. She hinted that some legacy characters, like Courteney Cox's Gale Weathers and Patrick Dempsey's Mark Kincaid, might return.

Campbell didn't appear in Scream VI due to a pay dispute but has since reached a satisfactory agreement with the studio. She was pleased that the studio acknowledged her value to the franchise.

Neve Campbell is starring in many other projects

At 50, Campbell is busier than ever. She's returning for season 3 of Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer and promoting her new documentary, Swan Song, which she produced. The documentary explores the National Ballet of Canada's production of Swan Lake, highlighting issues like racism and sexism in ballet.

Campbell, who has a background in dance, shared, "I saw the Nutcracker ballet when I was six years old, my dad took me as my Christmas present, and I said, 'I have to do that.'"

Swan Song is currently in theaters and available on demand.

