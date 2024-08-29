The Total Film FrightFest Awards 2024: Complete List of Winners ft. Willa Fitzgerald and Zachary Ray Sherman
The 2024 Total Film FrightFest Awards has offered up an eclectic set of winners that will stir up a conversation online about the snubs as well! Read on to know more.
Total Film FrightFest is celebrating its 25th year by awarding the very best of the fantasy, horror, and sci-fi genres. A total of 70 films were considered in various categories to win the awards.
Also, marking a first for the Awards event, the opening and closing films- Broken Bird and The Substance, were both directed by women. Joanne Mitchell helmed Broken Bird and Coralie Fargeat directed The Substance.
So who are the winners?
Best Actress
WINNER: Willa Fitzgerald (Strange Darling)
Georgia Conlan (Charlotte)
Sarah Lind (A Desert)
Emma McDonald (7 Keys)
Demi Moore (The Substance)
Margaret Qualley (The Substance)
Best Monster
WINNER: Elisabeth-Sue (The Substance)
Bath Beast (Test Screening)
Crabs (Survive)
Dracula (The Last Voyage of the Demeter)
Graff (The Last Ashes)
Mr. Analogue (Video Vision)
Toilet Terror (Scared Shitless)
Best Death
WINNER: Final shot (Strange Darling)
Dusty Peters (The Invisible Raptor)
Knife in mouth (The Last Ashes)
'Star of Fame' (The Substance)
Toilet plunge (Scared Shitless)
"You fucking tourist" (A Desert)
Best Scare
WINNER: The man in the window (Shelby Oaks)
Empty cupboard (The Ghost)
Mickey’s trick-or-treating ghost (Traumatika)
"You are the outside" (Fright)
Stranger danger (Crabs)
Best Gore
WINNER: Bloodbath (The Substance)
Bathtub dismemberment (Protein)
Head torn off (Scared Shitless)
Pier pressure (Mutilator 2)
Spurting stump (The Last Podcast)
Best Gross-Out
WINNER: Spine injections (The Substance)
Achilles heel slices (The Last Ashes)
Meaty smoothie (Protein)
Penis sewn in corpse’s mouth (Broken Bird)
Pulling teeth (The Substance)
Tongue snip (Members Club)
Best WTF Twist
WINNER: Survive (The morning after the storm)
Best non-stop limb-lopping, torso-chomping, head-snacking, and just all-round relentlessly hosing claret in a crowd-pleasing manner
WINNER: The Invisible Raptor
Award For Striking Originality
WINNER: Dead Mail