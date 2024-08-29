The Total Film FrightFest Awards 2024: Complete List of Winners ft. Willa Fitzgerald and Zachary Ray Sherman

Total Film FrightFest is celebrating its 25th year by awarding the very best of the fantasy, horror, and sci-fi genres. A total of 70 films were considered in various categories to win the awards.

Also, marking a first for the Awards event, the opening and closing films- Broken Bird and The Substance, were both directed by women. Joanne Mitchell helmed Broken Bird and Coralie Fargeat directed The Substance.

So who are the winners?

Best Actress

WINNER: Willa Fitzgerald (Strange Darling)

Georgia Conlan (Charlotte)

Sarah Lind (A Desert)

Emma McDonald (7 Keys)

Demi Moore (The Substance)

Margaret Qualley (The Substance)

Best Monster

WINNER: Elisabeth-Sue (The Substance)

Bath Beast (Test Screening)

Crabs (Survive)

Dracula (The Last Voyage of the Demeter)

Graff (The Last Ashes)

Mr. Analogue (Video Vision)

Toilet Terror (Scared Shitless)

Best Death

WINNER: Final shot (Strange Darling)

Dusty Peters (The Invisible Raptor)

Knife in mouth (The Last Ashes)

'Star of Fame' (The Substance)

Toilet plunge (Scared Shitless)

"You fucking tourist" (A Desert)

Best Scare

WINNER: The man in the window (Shelby Oaks)

Empty cupboard (The Ghost)

Mickey’s trick-or-treating ghost (Traumatika)

"You are the outside" (Fright)

Stranger danger (Crabs)

Best Gore

WINNER: Bloodbath (The Substance)

Bathtub dismemberment (Protein)

Head torn off (Scared Shitless)

Pier pressure (Mutilator 2)

Spurting stump (The Last Podcast)

Best Gross-Out

WINNER: Spine injections (The Substance)

Achilles heel slices (The Last Ashes)

Advertisement

Meaty smoothie (Protein)

Penis sewn in corpse’s mouth (Broken Bird)

Pulling teeth (The Substance)

Tongue snip (Members Club)

Best WTF Twist

WINNER: Survive (The morning after the storm)

Best non-stop limb-lopping, torso-chomping, head-snacking, and just all-round relentlessly hosing claret in a crowd-pleasing manner

WINNER: The Invisible Raptor

Award For Striking Originality

WINNER: Dead Mail