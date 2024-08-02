The Umbrella Academy: 8 Things To Remember Before The Season 4 Premiere

The Umbrella Academy, a popular Netflix series featuring dark superheroes, is concluding with its fourth season. The show, known for its blend of action, drama, and humor, has garnered a loyal fanbase through three apocalypses and numerous shocking revelations. Season 3 left a significant impact on viewers, and Season 4 aims to resolve the questions left by the series' surprising and dark ending.

In Season 3, the Umbrella Academy faced yet another apocalypse, orchestrated by their father, Reginald, who manipulated them into resetting the timeline for his own benefit, disregarding the strong bond among his adopted children. Season 4 will explore the Hargreeves and Lila as they navigate a new timeline ruled by Reginald. As the series draws to a close, there are several key moments to recall before it wraps up.

1. Sloane is missing

Luther has undergone significant character development since Season 1. In Season 3, he finds a healthy romance with Sloane, which unites both teams. However, Reginald exploits this romance by killing Luther to bring Sloane and the rest into Hotel Oblivion.

Luther and Sloane, who had married before the apocalypse, faced double heartbreak when Reginald killed Luther and Sloane vanished in the new timeline. The mystery surrounding Sloane's existence in the new timeline—whether she was erased by Allison or exists in a different life—remains unresolved, leaving the audience in a state of confusion.

Advertisement

2. Allison killed Reginald and reset the timeline

Allison becomes a villain in Season 3 due to her attempts to be more present for Claire since Season 1, but the apocalypse and the 1960s kept her away. Her grief and rage, especially upon realizing that Claire isn’t her daughter in the Sparrow timeline, fuel her actions, which, while extreme, stem from her deep emotional turmoil.

Although her deal with Reginald was never fully disclosed, Allison honored it until Reginald powered the machine. Unaware of the machine's potential to kill her siblings and their marigolds, she ultimately killed Reginald before the timeline reset was completed. She urged her siblings to trust her once more, but only she managed to achieve her desired outcome.

3. Five learned that he was the founder of the Commission

In The Umbrella Academy Season 3, Five is revealed to be the founder of The Commission, which was responsible for managing the space-time continuum and ensuring events unfolded as intended. After a coup in Season 2, Herb was appointed as the interim chair until a new board could be elected. However, the commission’s existence was short-lived.

Advertisement

In Season 3, Five and Lila address a time paradox and visit the Commission’s headquarters, only to find it in ruins. Inside, they discover an elderly man with a cryptic tattoo and a missing arm, confined within a breathing chamber. This man turns out to be the founder of The Commission and an older version of Five from the future. The origins of The Commission are not further explored by the Umbrella Academy.

4. The Hargreeves are powerless

In the new timeline of The Umbrella Academy, Reginald and Abigail are alive and powerful, while the Hargreeves siblings and Lila have lost their powers. Luther, who was killed by Reginald before the apocalypse, returns with a normal human body, shedding his previous ape-like torso. It remains unclear whether his return is a result of Allison's actions or part of Reginald's plan.

Five’s arm has regenerated, as have Diego’s cut fingers, but this regeneration came at the cost of their powers. Now completely powerless, the Hargreeves siblings and Lila have parted ways. Trailers for Season 4 reveal that they have moved on with their lives, experiencing what it’s like to live a "normal" life for the first time.

Advertisement

5. Reginald and his wife are alive

In The Umbrella Academy, Reginald Hargreeves manipulates the timeline for his own gain. In Season 1, he saves his wife Abigail from death as their planet is destroyed and uses marigolds to create 43 children, also giving Abigail’s violin to Viktor. Season 3 reveals that Reginald keeps Abigail's body preserved in a dark moon chamber, though his reasons for this remain specific and mysterious.

In the new timeline that Reginald creates, he fulfills his own ambitions by making himself the wealthiest and most powerful man, no longer concealing his eccentricities. This reset also allows Allison to reunite with her daughter and her 1960s husband, as part of their deal. In this altered reality, Abigail is alive and well, and Reginald achieves his desired outcomes, with Allison also receiving what she wished for.

6. Only two members of the Sparrow Academy survived the apocalypse

In Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy, the Hargreeves siblings return to their present time only to discover that Reginald is alive and well, having adopted seven new superpowered children to form the Sparrow Academy. Tensions rise between the Umbrellas and Sparrows, culminating in the Sparrows kidnapping Luther, mistakenly believing they have Marcus, who disintegrated when he encountered the Kugelblitz. The season ends with typical cliffhangers.

Advertisement

Season 3 introduces the Kugelblitz, a time anomaly triggered by the Umbrellas' return, which leads to an apocalypse that consumes both objects and people, including several members of the Sparrow Academy. Harlan also contributes to the destruction. Ultimately, only Ben and Sloane, two members of the Sparrow Academy, manage to escape the apocalypse, finding refuge at Hotel Oblivion.

7. Reginald killed Luther before the apocalypse

Reginald reveals that he needs seven people to ring seven bells at Hotel Oblivion, protected by a Guardian. However, the remaining five people, including Allison, Lila, Klaus, and Ben, outvoted staying for the end of the world. Reginald kills Luther, who was blamed on the Guardian, leaving only four people to ring the bells. He forces the remaining people to cross the tunnel into Hotel Oblivion to continue his plan. However, he has one more betrayal before the world is destroyed. Later, Luther returns in the new timeline at the end of The Umbrella Academy season 3.

8. Reginald tried to kill Klaus

In season 3, Klaus and Reginald bond after learning the Sparrows kept Reginald medicated. After being accidentally killed by Stan, Klaus discovered he had resurrection power, making him immortal. Reginald became fascinated with this and trained Klaus by repeatedly killing him to resurrect quicker, which was useful in the apocalypse.

Advertisement

Klaus, the last to venture into the tunnel connecting Hotel Oblivion, was stopped by Reginald, who deemed him a liability. He was left in the apocalypse, but to return to life, he killed himself by throwing himself onto the white buffalo horn. In the afterlife, Klaus found Luther and discussed Reginald's betrayal, before returning to life to expose him to his siblings.

ALSO READ: Avengers 5: What Role Will Dr. Doom Play in the Secret Wars Timeline?