'They Are Extremely Moved': Kate Middleton And Prince William Are 'Touched' By Support Amid Former's Cancer Diagnosis

Kate Middleton and Prince William are prioritizing family time amid the princess's cancer battle. The Princess of Wales, who recently revealed she was diagnosed with cancer in a video message, now has full public support. This is the first time she has been seen publicly in months following planned abdominal surgery. Now, the couple has released a new statement as they boarded a helicopter to spend time with their children, George, Charlotte, and Louis.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have expressed their gratitude for the global support following the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis. A Kensington Palace spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday 23rd March that, "the Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the U.K., across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message."

"They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time," the spokesperson added.

The Princess of Wales gave an update on her health through a personal video message, sharing that tests after her January surgery showed the presence of cancer. She chose not to disclose the specific type of cancer.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," Princess Kate said in the video. "The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

She added that "it's taken us time to explain everything" to her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, "in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be okay."

"We will not be sharing any further private medical information," a Kensington Palace spokesperson said Friday. "The Princess has a right to medical privacy, as we all do."

Kate's cancer news comes after the palace announced in January that the Princess of Wales underwent a planned abdominal surgery at The London Clinic. Though the palace didn’t provide any more details about her surgery at the time, they did confirm that she “will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery.” They added that they would continue to provide updates on Kate’s progress “when there is significant new information to share."

A palace spokesperson said on Friday that the Princess of Wales started the course of preventative chemotherapy in late February. Regarding her return to public duties, the spokesperson said, "The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team. She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery."

Kate Middleton won't be attending the Easter Sunday church

Kate Middleton, Prince William and their children will not be attending Easter Sunday church with the royal family this year. Following the news that the Princess of Wales is undergoing cancer treatment, it's understood that the family of five won't step out for the service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle this year for Easter, which falls on March 31.

Many royal fans were hoping to see Princess Kate at the outing. Upon announcing the news of her abdominal surgery in January, Kensington Palace said the royal "is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter." However, the holiday church outing is considered a private family event rather than a royal duty, leaving many to believe she may attend.

Kate and Prince William regularly joined the holiday event with members of the royal family through the years. In April 2023, the Prince and Princess of Wales brought all three of their children to the service for the first time. For the holiday, the family coordinated in blue outfits, a color choice that was mirrored by King Charles and Queen Camilla for the church visit.

The last Easter service also marked the first time the family celebrated the holiday without Queen Elizabeth, who died in September 2022 at age 96.

