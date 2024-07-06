The Vikings Actor Alexander Ludwig and Wife Lauren Blessed With Their Second Child; Couple Drops Adorable Posts

Alexander Ludwig and his wife Lauren have recently brought into the world a baby boy for the second time. The Vikings actor and his wife announced the birth of their son on Friday, July 5th in a joint Instagram post.

The Vikings actor Alexander Ludwig and wife Lauren introduced their newborn

The second time-parents posted a picture of the newborn baby sleeping peacefully on social media. They disclosed his name as well as his date of birth in the caption.

They named him Townes Alexander Ludwig, born June 12th, 2024, at 5:22 p.m. He is the younger sibling of Leni, the couple's daughter, born in April 2023.

The Vikings actor's caption read, "Townes Alexander Ludwig - born 6/12/24 at 5:22 pm. He is everything.”

This is not their first time being parents

The Bad Boys 4 actor first announced that he and Lauren were expecting their second child in March. In that announcement, both Alexander Ludwig and Lauren made surprised faces, whereas she gestured at her belly with sweatpants unrolled up to her knees and a white tank top pushed upwards.

Their marriage ceremony happened in 2020 after dating only a few months. They revealed in February 2023 that they were pregnant again after several miscarriages. He wrote, "It's been a long road, and we wanted to wait until things were looking promising this time around. Thank you guys for all of the support. We couldn't be more grateful."

According to Alexander, it has been a long one for them; hence, they waited until they felt more secure this time around. They appreciated those who supported them.

