The Weeknd’s New Album Hurry Up Tomorrow: Here’s Everything All We Know

Abel Tesfaye, better known by his stage name The Weeknd, took the internet by storm with smashing hits like Starboy and Pray For Me. Now, the evergreen artist is back, and fans cannot keep calm! The evergreen artist released a video teaser that hinted at his upcoming project, Hurry Up Tomorrow.

The album, which does not yet have a release date, has had its name announced dramatically in bold red writing. After announcing the end of his After Hours era with Take My Breath, Tesfaye revealed Dawn FM just a few days before its arrival.

Since its release, Swedish House Mafia has remixed Sacrifice and worked with the singer on Moth to a Flame. It has also collaborated on songs with FKA Twigs, Post Malone, and Rosalía and has been on a posthumous release from Aaliyah.

The Weeknd has been out of the spotlight since his After Hours Til Dawn tour and his role in The Idol last summer. Fans are super excited about his upcoming music, with some even commenting on Instagram that this might be the most excellent album ever! This new album will feature remixes of new and older material the artist has created over the years.

Before the album's name was announced, The Weeknd posted a one-minute clip showing a throwback to his past works, including the red suit, sunglasses from Blinding Lights, and other tracks from his 2020 album After Hours. The video also featured the old man imagery from Dawn FM and the hooded characters from his After Hours Til Dawn tour.

The video ended with a head symbolizing a death-redemption-rebirth theme (he is known for dark themes like these).

The Weeknd has impressively cemented his name in pop culture over the years. With his hit albums Blinding Lights and Starboy, released during the pre-COVID era (2017-2020) and even earlier, his songs have become a staple for audiences, especially Gen Z and millennials. (Yes, young boys and girls, we hear you; we know you love him!)

From cellphone ringtones to friends fighting for control of the aux during long drives to jam to these tracks, followed by countless remixes played in bars, pubs, and clubs of all kinds—from the mundane to the top-notch—his music has kept people grooving until 3 a.m. all over the world.

Meanwhile, as of September 2024, the artist is all set for his upcoming concert on September 7 at Sao Paulo’s Estádio MorumBIS, produced by Live Nation. Moreover, he will also be opening his Halloween Horror Nights experience at Universal Studios, titled The Weeknd: Nightmare Trilogy,” which runs from tomorrow (September 5) through November 3.

Next month, he will conclude his two-year After Hours Til the Dawn tour with a quartet of shows in Australia, two each in Melbourne and Sydney on October 5 and 6 and October 22 and 23.

