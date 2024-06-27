Post Malone Unveils F-1 Trillion Tour Dates: Everything We Know So Far

Post Malone is officially switching lanes. The former rapper is gearing up to kick off his F-1 Trillion Tour to support his first-ever country music album out next month. He has announced the dates for the 2024 tour set to begin in September where Malone will perform a collection of country songs with backing band The Fools For You.

Everything to know about Post Malone’s F-1 Trillion Tour

Post Malone, 28, announced 21 shows for his F-1 Trillion Tour to unravel all over the U.S., on Tuesday, June 25. The rapper-turned-country singer will hit the road with the band The Fools For You starting September 8, and perform in stadiums, and festivals, in support of his debut country album of the same name due on August 16.

Organized by Live Nation, the 2024 tour will kick off in Salt Lake City, Utah in early September and around the U.S. with stops in New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Ohio, Georgia, and others before concluding the Better Now singer’s country tour in Nashville on October 19.

General tickets for the F-1 Trillion tour will be available on Monday, July 1 whereas pre-sale tickets went live on Wednesday, June 26 at 10 a.m. local time on the organizer’s official site.

During his announcement, Malone teased new music for his fans in a statement. “I love y’all so very much, and I’m so excited to get out and play new music for you,” the rapper-singer said, per People.

Ahead of the tour, the Sunflower singer released new singles, Pour Me A Drink featuring country star Blake Shelton and I Had Some Help featuring Morgan Wallen, to launch his country era. Soon after, he announced the title of his forthcoming sixth studio album, F-1 Trillon with a big purple billboard set up in Nashville.

While not much is known yet, the album is expected to feature an 18-song tracklist with plenty of collaborations with country stars. F-1 Trillion follows Malone’s 2023 album, Austin.

Malone also revealed the interesting album cover last week which featured an F-150 pickup truck sinking vertically into a lake, on Instagram while crediting the artist in the caption.

When did Post Malone get into country music?

The 10-time Grammy-nominated singer first teased his interest in the country music genre during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in 2022. At that time, Malone shared that he did not want to be limited to one genre and talked about how he could open a studio in Utah to record a country album.

“It's about finding that space to allot that time. If I get another year to myself, maybe I'll make a f---ing country album,” the singer, who won the Billboard Music Award for Top Artist in 2020, said. The songwriter also opened up about how he split his time to do multiple things like taking care of his family, performing shows, concerts, and writing and producing new music.

Therefore, finding space for a country music album was something the former rapper had wished to do sooner than later.

However, Malone’s country music career materialized after he performed with Morgan Wallen and HARDY at the 2023 CMA Awards in November. He also appeared as a guest artist in Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter album single, Levii’s Jeans in March.

Months later, the former rapper made his ACM Awards debut by staging his first F-1 Trillion single, I Had Some Help, and a cappella version of Ramblin’ Man by The Allman Brothers Band, with country star Reba McEntire.

Safe to say, Post Malone is all in for the country switch.

The complete list of F-1 Trillion Tour dates are as follows:

Sept. 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 12 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 14 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sept. 16 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre

Sept. 18 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Sept. 20 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sept. 21 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre

Sept. 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

Sept. 25 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sept. 28* – New York, NY – Global Citizen Festival

Sept. 29 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theatre

Oct. 1 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Oct. 4 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Oct. 5 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Oct. 7 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. 9 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

Oct. 11 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Oct. 13 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Oct. 15 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Oct. 17 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

Oct. 19 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

