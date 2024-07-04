Happy Birthday Post Malone: Exploring The Story Behind Rapper's Stage Name As He Turns 29

Post Malone is going to bid the 20s a farewell very soon. The R&B singer is all set to ring on his 29th birthday this year. Happy Birthday, Post Malone! As the iconic artist turns a year older and wiser, one can’t help but wonder what his stage name actually means. For the uninitiated, the artist's real name is Austin Richard Post. He is one of many celebrities who have a stage name, but he put less consideration into his new identity than you might expect.

Post Malone, armed with an odd voice and a distinct sound, rose from rap obscurity to one of the genre's biggest stars in what felt like an instant. Post Malone's 2016 debut, Stoney, rocketed him to the top of the charts, and everyone recognized his name. But how did he earn that stage name? Let’s take a look at how he got his stage name.

The story behind Post Malone’s stage name

Post Malone was born Austin Richard Post. The ambitious rapper chose his stage moniker at a young age, long before multi-platinum hits and Grammy nominations were a reality. During an interview on Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg's VH1 show, Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party, he revealed that he started calling himself Post Malone around the age of 14.

Back in 2011, during an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Malone also stated that Donal Glover also found his stage name using the Wu-Tang generator. He said that while they were putting in their names, it was funny until the time his name came, and he loved it. The pseudonym is a mix of his last name, Post, and the rest was created using an online rap name generator.

Meanwhile, he isn't the first rapper who has turned to the internet for naming help. Fellow musician Childish Gambino claimed that he, too, chose his moniker from an online generator, specifically of the Wu-Tang Clan sort.

Post Malone announces an upcoming F-1 Trillion tour

Post Malone is going all out for his country's turn. On June 25, 2024, the 29-year-old rapper and singer announced the dates for his upcoming F-1 Trillion Tour. The tour is a 21-show run through stadiums, festivals, and theaters in support of his recently announced debut country album of the same name.

As reported by People during his tour announcement, Malone said, "I love y'all so very much, and I'm so excited to get out there and play new music for you." On September 8, 2024, he kicks off his new tour in Salt Lake City. He will then go on and perform in New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, and other locations. The Circles singer will wrap up his tour with a final gig in Nashville on October 19, 2024.

Meanwhile, pre-sale tickets went live on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 10 a.m. local time, while general sale tickets were made available on Monday, July 1, 2024, on livenation.com.

