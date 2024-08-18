‘How Versatile His Artistry Is’: Taylor Swift Praises Post Malone As He Drops New Music Album F-1 Trillion

Austin Post popularly known as Post Malone is surely high on his amazing career. The Sunflower singer just dropped some fresh music with the release of his new country music album F-1 Trillion on August 16, 2024.

Moreover, pop icon Taylor Swift took this opportunity a day after the release and shared a post on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Aug. 17, when she praised the multi-talented artist.

“Was lucky enough to hear this amazing music on the set of the ‘Fortnight’ video when Austin played it for me,” Swift wrote alongside a photo of the two smiling at each other while shooting the music video for the song off of her The Tortured Poets Department album.

“It’s incredible how versatile his artistry is,” she added. “And [he’s] just the most down to earth guy alive.”

The rapper has outdone himself with the kind of amazing music he has released over the last few months, especially in the genre of country music which happens to be very different from his ideal rap and pop tracks so far.

Malone has previously ventured into country music, collaborating with stars like Morgan Wallen and HARDY during the November 2023 CMA Awards and featuring on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album.

In May, he released the first single from his new album, Pour Me a Drink featuring country legend Blake Shelton. Then in July, he dropped a heartfelt single dedicated to his 2-year-old daughter titled Yours.

Advertisement

On Aug. 16, Malone celebrated the release of his debut country album with a listening party at Losers Bar & Grill in Nashville. He was snapped singing his new songs onstage with his band as fans cheered.

Post Malone and Taylor Swift collaborated on the Fortnight song featured in Swift's super hit album, The Tortured Poets Department which was released earlier this year.

Post Malone showered praises on the Widest Dreams singer. On April 20, he expressed his thoughts on their collaboration previously on Instagram and X ( formerly Twitter).

Malone appeared in the music video as Swift's lover in an unusual look that did not include his tattoos and his rap-style clothes ( it is said he covered up the tattoos for the video).

In an earlier interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Malone voiced his admiration for Swift and recounted their collaboration with enthusiasm. Describing Swift as sweet, kind, and talented, Malone spoke fondly of the experience and was thankful to embrace the opportunity to work with her.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 10 Best Post Malone Features In Music Tracks Like Fortnight By Taylor Swift & More