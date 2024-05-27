'There's A Weird Element': Antony Starr Has THIS To Say About Fans Who Support Homelander From The Boys

The last 3 seasons of The Boys have gotten a great hold of superhero fanatics, who have always chased power and action. A character with similar emotions has been praised a lot lately, against which Antony Starr is opening up.

Homelander is the antagonist in the Prime Video series, who is superpowered but has some cruel wits.

Antony Starr about Homelander

Based on the famous comic series by Garth Ennis, the Prime Video series has gripped the industry, making its fans want more. Till now, The Boys has had 3 seasons and two spinoffs. Throughout the past episodes, Antony Starr's character, Homelander, has been shown to be cruel and full of narcissism.

Although he is the antagonist of the series, Homelander has managed to take hold of many people. As a new trend has emerged amongst movie buffs that make them love and understand the villain more, a similar fate has been met by Homelander.

The Boys’ fans have been recently seen idolizing him for his actions in the series. However, the actor himself who portrays the role of the Superman-like antagonist has spoken out in protest.

Recently while talking to the Los Angeles Times, Starr addressed the fans who are seen worshiping the character. He stated that Homelander is “clearly not a good guy,” and that yet “there’s a weird element out there that actually kind of idolize him.” The actor expressed that he had come across some fans on social media who have been hero-worshiping Homelander, which made Starr say “Wait, What? You are missing the point entirely!” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Although the character of Antony Starr, in the series, has been shown to be very powerful amongst all the others, he had been always depicted by negativity, while also maintaining to suppress his fellow team members.

The Boys Season 4

The fans of Prime Video’s action-packed series have been waiting for a new season after watching the feud between Jensen Ackels’ Soldier Boy, Billy Butcher, and Homelander.

With a lot already shown in Season 3, such as Karl Urban’s Butcher being terminally ill and Queen Maeve, played by Dominique McElligott, losing her powers, the series ended on a shocking note.

At the end of Season 3, Homelander’s true colors come out in public when he kills a protestor who had attacked his son Ryan. However, the situation takes a more unimaginable turn, when people start cheering him instead of being scared.

A video on Vought International’s X (formerly Twitter) account shows that the antagonist will be on trial for his actions in Season 4. However, his CEO Ashley Barrett is defending him, while also calling him a heroic and loving father.

Although there have not been many updates about the premiere of Season 4, fans can enjoy the recently released spinoff, Gen V.

ALSO READ: 'Could Be Our Best Yet': Writer Eric Kripke Gives Major The Boys Season 4 Update; Here's All You Need To Know