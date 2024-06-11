The Boys Season 4 Episode 1: Release Schedule, Streaming Details & More To Know

The Boys season 4 is finally coming after more than a year of waiting. The killers of the super have to deal with numerous challenges this time round. Homelander’s sidekick, Victoria Neuman, is moving ever closer to the White House. More than ever before, Homelander have gained unstable support as head of the seven. Additionally, Billy Butcher is facing a dangerous Temp V situation. And also new Supes are being added to the mix.

Release date and time

The premiere date for The Boys season 4 will be June 13. In America you can watch it live at Amazon Prime Video from 9:00 AM Pacific / 12:00 PM Eastern Standard Time onwards, for UK viewers that will be available at 5pm BST & it contains eight total episodes with the first three released initially followed by weekly ones.

Release schedule

Every Thursday new episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available on Amazon Prime Video following the release schedule shown below:

The Boys season 4 episode 1 – Department of Dirty Tricks: June 13

The Boys season 4 episode 2 – Life Among the Septics: June 13

The Boys season 4 episode 3 – We'll Keep the Red Flag Flying Here: June 13

The Boys season 4 episode 4 – Wisdom of the Ages: June 20

The Boys season 4 episode 5 – Beware the Jabberwock, My Son: June 27

The Boys season 4 episode 6 – Dirty Business: July 4

The Boys season 4 episode 7 – The Insider: July 11

The Boys season 4 episode 8 – Assassination Run: July 18

What to expect

This season promises intensity. New Supes bring political maneuvering; raising the stakes even higher. The fans absolutely want to witness how storylines unfold as the dynamics between the suicide squad and their formidable foes will be pulsating.

How to watch

You can stream The Boys season 4 exclusively on Prime Video; subscription required but all tiers get access to it. Everybody is excited about it and with Season five already announced there is no let-up in our anticipation.

Don't miss out on the action packed return of The Boys. Make sure you remember this date on June 13 and prepare yourself for an unforgettable journey.

