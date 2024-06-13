The Boys Season 4 Episode 4: Release Date, Where to Watch, Complete Schedule And More

The Boys is bringing back some adventures and super gory scenes that might be remembered for ages. While the first three episodes are soon to be released on Prime Video, people, who are eager to know the details of the series are excited about its fourth episode already.

So here are the details of when Episode 4 of The Boys’ Season 4 will be released.

The Boys Season 4 Episode 4

The Boys is known for its violence and gory sequences. Not only that but with time the series has even managed to bring a few scenes that define depravity at its best while even making its audience laugh out loud at the same time.

With a lot to witness in Season 4, the witty and satirical superhero series will soon release its first three episodes on June 13, 2024. While Episode 1 is called Department of Dirty Tricks, The Boys’ Episodes 2 and 3 are named Life Among the Septics and We'll Keep the Red Flag Flying Here, respectively.

For those awaiting to know the name of The Boys Season 4 Episode 4, it’s being called Wisdom of the Ages. This anticipated episode will be released on June 20, 2024, and has been penned by Geof Aull.

Similarly, the fifth episode is called Beware the Jabberwock, My Son. The names of the remaining three episodes are Dirty Business, The Insider, and Assassination Run.

Advertisement

Here’s a full schedule of all the episodes that will help you keep track of the series.

The Boys Season 4 Episode 1 – June 13, 2024

The Boys Season 4 Episode 2 – June 13, 2024

The Boys Season 4 Episode 3 – June 13, 2024

The Boys Season 4 Episode 4 – June 20, 2024

The Boys Season 4 Episode 5 – June 27, 2024

The Boys Season 4 Episode 6 – July 4, 2024

The Boys Season 4 Episode 7 – July 11, 2024

The Boys Season 4 Episode 8 – July 18, 2024

About The Boys Season 4

The official plot of Season 4 states, “The world is on the brink,” while also detailing that Victoria Neuman, who is played by Claudia Doumit is now even closer to her dream of the Oval Office.

On the other hand, Karl Urban’s Butcher is left with only a few months to live. In the new season, as shown in its trailer there will be a lot of blood, a number of dead bodies, and epic villainous laughs.

But wait, did we forget to tell you that the new season will even have super-powered animals? Now we didn't!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Superhero Series The Boys To Conclude With Its Fifth Season; Showrunner Eric Kripke REVEALS ‘Plan’