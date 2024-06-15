The Boys Season 4: Does MM Die In New Instalment? Explained

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for the fourth season of The Boys.

After a two-year hiatus, the satirical superhero television series The Boys has returned with a new season, and fans can’t keep calm. Ever since the makers announced that the series will end with season five and the fourth season premiered this weekend, fans have been speculating the fate of MM– whether Mother’s Milk will die or survive.

Developed by Eric Kripke for Amazon Prime Video, The Boys is based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic book of the same name. It centers on the titular group of vigilantes as they battle the Supes, those with superpowers who misuse them with a special focus on the Seven led by Homelander and Vought's premier superhero team. The Boys comprises MM, Billy Butcher, and Hughie Campbell. Here’s where MM stands after three seasons and let’s see what his fate has in store.

Mother’s Milk is leading the Boys after replacing Billy Butcher

In the third season of The Boys, MM’s terrible past was linked to Soldier Boy, which hampered the team's connection with the super soldier. In Season 4, Mother’s Milk has replaced Billy Butcher and has taken over as the Boys’s leader fighting alongside the rest of the team which is still adjusting to the new leadership.

However, the stakes have been higher this time. MM’s fights with Firecrackers and Splinter and Victoria Neuman and Homelander have been dangerous. The way The Boys season 4 is going, it looks like he's not scared to sacrifice everything to take out the Supes he despises the most, which could be the end of Mother's Milk's life. While his death would undoubtedly be a terrible turn for the show, it would also significantly increase its stakes as the narrative moves closer to its climax. The Boys team relies heavily on Mother's Milk, so when he passes away, they will have to unite around his memories to defeat Homelander and The Seven. In addition, it would convey to viewers that as long as The Boys continues, nobody is safe.

Will MM die in the hands of Billy Butcher?

If the original comics to be followed, MM is one of the main character arcs that helped structure the storyline of the series. Characters frequently die in surprising ways in the comics and Mother's Milk indeed dies in it.

Not in a fight with Homelander or any other Supe, but MM meets his end during a fight with Billy Butcher, as per the comic. This is when Billy Butcher decides to kill anyone who has come into contact with Compound V and ends up confronting his teammate. Mother's Milk dies when Billy sets off a grenade close to his face and then strangles him.

However, it would be fairly unexpected if his death in the series occurred precisely as described in the comic. Billy Butcher and MM have both undergone significant character development in the series. So, MM dying in Butcher’s hands will be an irreversible and irredeemable act for the latter. In this case, if MM dies in a fight with Homelander and ends up revealing the monster he truly seems to be a more gratifying transition for the show if death is really his fate.

