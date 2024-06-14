The Boys Season 4 Brings Back a Character From The Dead; Here's How

The Boys season 4 replaces two Supes in The Seven, but keeps Black Noir despite Homelander's murder in season 3. The Seven has experienced numerous changes since The Boys' debut in 2019, with many members facing tragic endings. Homelander discovers Black Noir's true identity after his longtime friend lies about his connection to Soldier Boy.

As Homelander must replace Queen Maeve and Starlight in The Boys season 4, and Vought must maintain normalcy as opponents become more skeptical. With Homelander on trial, the Supe and company he represents cannot let people know the truth about Black Noir's fate. Vought plans to hide Homelander's actions by putting someone else in his mask and never speaking, as the Supe wears a mask.

Black Noir is back in The Boys season 4

The Boys season 4 trailers revealed a potential identity change for Black Noir, who was replaced by a professional actor. The Amazon series doesn't reveal all the details about the Seven's secret new member, but the newcomer admits this after Homelander has killed several innocent humans. Vought's replacement, who has never done such a thing before, is shaken by this revelation.

Vought hires an actor to replace Black Noir in The Seven due to the company's desire to keep his death a secret. Vought cannot afford more departures from The Seven and doesn't benefit from the public discovering Homelander's role in Noir's death. An actor can better replicate Black Noir's mannerisms and put on a facade, which is what Vought needs to avoid revealing the truth.

Advertisement

Black Noir, an actor who joined The Seven, is a Supe with powerful powers, making him an asset to Homelander's team. Homelander's growing vendetta against non-Supes makes it unlikely to hire an ordinary actor to replace Noir. Vought's facade is difficult to maintain, but Noir's abilities in The Boys' early seasons make him a convincing replacement. If called for a mission in season 4, he will deliver a convincing performance.

It helps that the new Black Noir's abilities aren't that different from the old one's. Judging by The Boys season 4's first three episodes, the Supe wearing the suit boasts similar strength and speed to the original Noir. He's not as well-trained as his predecessor, and this will likely be obvious to anyone close enough to observe him carefully. However, given how quiet and aloof the original Noir was, it's unlikely anyone outside Vought will be able to put the pieces together.

Advertisement

Who plays the new Black Noir?

Nathan Mitchell, who plays Black Noir in season 4, is reprising his role from The Boys seasons 1-3. Despite the new identity and disfigured face of Black Noir, Mitchell's appearance is not required for the Noir twist, as he rarely removes his mask and his disfigured face in the early seasons.

Mitchell debuted in 2007 with a recurring role on the series Aliens in America. He appeared on Arrow, The Tomorrow People, Timeless, iZombie and Supernatural. Mitchell also appeared in the 2018 film Scorched Earth and the Netflix original series Ginny & Georgia.

In 2019, Mitchell starred in The Boys as Black Noir. His severe tree nut allergy was creatively incorporated into Black Noir as a rather unique type of kryptonite for the character. In one memorable scene, Queen Maeve subdues Black Noir with an Almond Joy bar.

The actor, Mitchell, has a new take on the original Black Noir character in season 4 of The Boys. He lends his voice to the role, allowing him to converse with members of The Seven behind closed doors. This may give him away in The Boys, but it remains to be seen if Vought can keep its Black Noir secret.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Boys Season 3 Recap: Everything To Revisit Before Watching Season 4