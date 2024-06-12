The Boys Season 3 Recap: Everything To Revisit Before Watching Season 4

The Boys returns for its fourth season on June 13, featuring new Supes, violence, and the return of the one of the most terrifying villains on TV. Season 3 had standout moments, but with many moving parts, it's difficult to remember where we left off at the end.

The Boys temporarily go their separate ways as they disagree on the course of action regarding Soldier Boy's killing Homelander. In the finale, they regroup and add a new member, Starlight/Annie. Since Season 3 dropped in 2022, a new spin-off series, Gen V, will tie into the forthcoming season's events. Here's what you need to remember before going into Season 4 of The Boys.

Homelander was more terrifying

Homelander, a villain who has always been evil, attempts to maintain a heroic facade in Season 3. Starlight exposes him through livestreams, and Homelander publicly promotes dangerous conspiracies about Starlight being a human trafficker. His father, Soldier Boy, adds to his bloodlust. By the end of Season 3, Homelander persuades his son Ryan to join him, hoping to have the relationship he never had with Soldier Boy.

In the final scene of The Boys Season 3, Homelander introduces Ryan to a crowd of his supporters outside Vought Tower. When a pro-Starlight protester hits Ryan with a soda can, Homelander uses his heat vision to kill him on the spot. After a lengthy silence, his supporters erupt into cheers, which Kripke later confirmed was a reference to former President Trump’s 2016 claim he could shoot someone in broad daylight and not lose any votes.

Victoria Neumannis also a supe

Season 2 introduced Victoria Neuman, a young anti-Vought politician, inspired by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Season 3 saw her evolve into a major antagonist with head-popping abilities. Neuman's backstory includes her time at the Vought-owned Red River Institute and her adoption by former Vought CEO Stan Edgar.

Despite advocating for regulation of Supe activities, Neuman is secretly a Supe with blood manipulation power. Hughie discovers this when he witnesses Neuman exploding someone's head in an alley.

In the penultimate episode of Season 3, Neuman offers to reveal Ryan's hiding place in exchange for killing a political rival. Homelander outsources Neuman's request, instructing The Deep to kill Robert Singer's running mate. This endorsement clears the path for Singer/Neuman, making the presidential race an interesting backdrop for the upcoming season.

If they win, Neuman would be one exploded head away from the presidency. Neuman has also been injecting her daughter Zoe with Compound V, with Zoe playing a greater role in the upcoming season.

Major characters were sort of killed off

By the end of Season 3, The Seven have completely fallen apart, with Starlight renouncing her role, while Black Noir and Queen Maeve are left behind. Black Noir, with a deep hatred for Soldier Boy, joins Homelander in Vought Tower to kill him. But Homelander has a change of heart after finding out Black Noir knew Soldier Boy was his father all along, and kills him in cold blood instead.

In the Season 3 finale, Queen Maeve sacrifices herself to save New York City from Soldier Boy's wrath. After a showdown with Homelander, Maeve tackles Soldier Boy and he releases them from Vought Tower before a blast that would have killed everyone in the vicinity. Despite the blast not killing Maeve, she loses her powers and one of her eyes.

Ashley deletes the security footage, and Maeve reconciles with her girlfriend Elena, who leaves New York to start a new life on a farm. Maeve passes the torch to Starlight in the quest to kill Homelander, but her survival leaves the door open for a potential future return.

The season finale also leads us to believe that Maeve successfully took Soldier Boy down with her, but a last minute reveal shows he also survived the attack. Soldier Boy is put back into a cryogenic slumber, this time monitored by Grace Mallory (Laila Robins), and Kripke has all but confirmed he will make a return at some point in the future.

Butcher doesn't have much time

In the Season 3 finale, Butcher's days are numbered due to the harmful effects of Temp V, not Supes' attempts to murder him. Despite Annie's warnings, Butcher continues to take Temp V as his best bet against Homelander.

After Soldier Boy's attack on Vought Tower, a doctor informs him he has 12-18 months to live due to the damage Temp V caused to his brain. Butcher remains committed to killing Homelander, Vought, and Victoria Neuman, despite not disclosing his condition to Hughie or the rest of the Boys.

Starlight joins the Boys

In Season 3, Starlight denounces The Seven, exposing Homelander and Vought. Hughie becomes insecure with Starlight, who always rescues him. Annie, against Hughie's use of Temp V, breaks up with him after Herogasm but reconciles by the season finale. Despite resistance from Butcher, Annie ingratiates herself into the group, bonding with Kimiko and Mother's Milk. After tossing her Starlight costume, the Boys unanimously vote to make Annie an official member of the group.

