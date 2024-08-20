Wicked Actor Jeff Goldblum Reflects On Experience Of Becoming Father At 62: 'Every Emotion Comes Up...'

Jeff Goldblum is making headlines as he is all set to return to the big screen with his role as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz in the upcoming musical fantasy film Wicked.

Goldblum has been married to the former Olympic rhythmic gymnast Emilie Livingston, with whom he shares two adorable kids. The Jurassic World Dominion actor recently opened up about his experience of becoming a father for the first time at age 62 to his son, Charlie. Read on further to know more details!

In a recent interview with The Independent, Jeff Goldblum opened up about his experience of becoming a father. The actor told the publication, "It's amazing," noting, "Every emotion comes up," expressing that as a parent then, you are "forced to examine everything that you model and could be better at. It's a great task and opportunity."

In 2018, Goldblum told iNews that he often thinks about the future of his family and his children and keeps "extrapolating" where his kids will be and who will inherit his belongings, noting, "When I buy a watch, I wonder who's going to get it."

The Mountain actor, who welcomed his first child at 62, also admitted that he was glad he waited to become a father, explaining that it felt great to do it at that time because he was well-prepared to handle the big questions and challenges of parenting and to decide what was important to share with his children.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Whole Bunch Of Threats': Jeff Goldblum Opens Up About Troubles Faced By Oceans

The Switch actor and his wife, Emilie Livingston, got married in November 2014 in Los Angeles and welcomed their first child, a son, Charlie Ocean Goldblum, in July 2015. The couple announced the exciting news on his Facebook page, featuring a picture of themselves holding their newborn, who was born on the 4th of July. The actor and Livingston share one more son, River Joe Goldblum, whom they welcomed On April 7, 2017.

Meanwhile, In April, Jeff Goldblum appeared on the iHeartPodcast Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi, where he opened up about his approach to parenting his two sons. Goldblum shared that he wants his kids to learn to support themselves as they grow up. He said he told them, "Hey, you know, you've got to row your own boat," noting it's important to teach kids that they need to be independent.

ALSO READ: 'Don’t Get Eaten...': Jeff Goldblum Expresses Excitement Over Scarlett Johansson’s Casting In New Jurassic World Movie

The actor mentioned that he wouldn't do things for his kids, nor would they expect him to, emphasizing that they need to figure out "what's wanted and needed" and how it fits with what they love, and what they can do, even if their passions don't perfectly match, they might still have to work anyway.

