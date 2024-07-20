‘There's Still a Long Time’: Suits Spinoff Star Bryan Greenberg Gives an Update on the Show

Bryan Greenberg, known for his role on Suits: LA, recently provided an update on the highly anticipated spinoff series. Created by Aaron Korsh, the creator of the original Suits, the show stars Stephen Amell as Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor turned defense attorney. Greenberg plays Rick Dodsen, Black's pupil, in the series.

Despite the initial buzz surrounding Suits: LA, NBC's release schedule for 2024-2025 did not include the show, raising concerns about its premiere. The pilot episode began filming in March 2024. However, NBC has indicated that the series might premiere later, possibly in late 2025 or even 2026, depending on whether a full series order is granted.

Greenberg's thoughts on Suits: LA development

Bryan Greenberg voiced concerns about the show's progress, emphasizing that even though the pilot was in production, the series' future remains uncertain. He highlighted the challenges of producing television shows and the importance of networks thoroughly evaluating new shows before committing to full seasons.

In an interview with MovieWeb following the premiere of his latest thriller, Emperor of Ocean Park, Greenberg was asked when fans may expect to see Suits: LA on television.

Bryan Greenberg mentioned that working on the NBC-ordered pilot had been an incredible experience, but he wasn't ready to discuss the show's future until he received official confirmation. He noted the positive feedback on the writing and praised the quality of the script.

Suits: LA and its new mentorship dynamic

Bryan conveyed his appreciation for working with Stephen Amell and the entire cast and crew. While he acknowledged that there was still a long way to go, he chose not to comment on the show's future until a formal green light was received.

Suits: LA's concept, featuring Ted Black (Amell) teaching Rick Dodson (Greenberg), immediately recalls the original series' strong companionship.

The original Suits was known for its deep connections between major characters, particularly as it explored the dynamics between Harvey Specter, Mike Ross, and their colleagues. Early drama often stemmed from Harvey's decision to overlook Mike's lack of a legal degree and his extensive efforts to conceal it.

