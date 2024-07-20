Suits Spinoff Suits: L.A. Gets Official Series Order From NBC Network; Deets Inside

People have been waiting for this news, and NBCUniversal has just surprised them. The studio recently announced that Suits L.A. has been officially picked up for a series order.

The series is a spinoff of the long-running legal drama Suits and will have a strong leading character, played by Stephen Amell. Let’s learn more about this highly anticipated legal series.

Suits L.A. officially picked up

The original series, Suits, received love from many, and the masses dedicatedly watched it. For the fans of this famous drama series, NBCUniversal has announced a piece of good news.

On July 19, the network engaged the fans with another new and restless hype. Suits L.A. was officially announced by the network and has been picked for a series order. Well, that’s not it, but NBCUniversal also gave the dedicated followers of Suits, a first look at Stephen Amell’s character.

The Arrow alum, who will be playing the role of Ted Black, could be seen sitting in a chair at his desk, which also happens to be the other surprising element that has excited the audience for another Legal adventure again.

Besides, Amell, the show will even star, Josh McDermitt, who was previously seen in the acclaimed zombie series, The Walking Dead. McDermitt will be playing the role of Stuart Lane, who is the co-founder of Black Lane Law.

The audience is also in for a treat as Lex Scott Davis will be seen playing the role of Erica Rollins, while Troy Winbush will be playing the character of Kevin, and Bryan Greenberg will be seen as Rick Dodsen. Alice Lee is also set to appear in the series as Leah.

About Suits L.A.

As per the series’ official description, Amell’s Black, the “former federal prosecutor from New York,” will be reinventing himself to represent some of the most powerful clients based out of Los Angeles.

The plot also states that his firm, Black Lane Law, will be at a crisis point, because of which Black will be forced to hold a role he ignored for all of his career.

Previously talking to PEOPLE, Amell had expressed his excitement about the role, calling it “something very new and different for me — talky-talky, not punchy-punchy."

This anticipated series was first announced by NBCUniversal in the month of February this year.

