'They Accept Each Other': Astrologer REVEALS What The Stars Say About King Charles-Queen Camilla's Love Story Amid 19th Anniversary

King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrated their 19th anniversary together after getting married in 2005. The couple had been in love since before the head of state married Princess Diana, and the Queen got together with Andrew Parker Bowles. After both royals took divorces from their respective partners, the couple ultimately got engaged and married the same year.

As the royals complete 19 years together, an astrologer discloses the star alignment in their relationship to check compatibility. An astrologer and author, Lisa Stardust, shared the analysis with People Magazine.

What Analysis Was Presented By Lisa Stardust?

King Charles was born on November 17, and Camilla celebrates her birthday on July 17. The couple's zodiac signs are Scorpio and Cancer, respectively. The couple is a water sign, and hence, according to Stardust, “they possess extremely intuitive, sensitive, and creative qualities.” Speaking of the couple’s planetary alignments, the astrologer claimed, “What's truly fascinating about their astrological charts is the connection between Neptune and Venus.”

She added, “Neptune is a planet that represents unconditional and never-ending care for another," and Camilla’s Neptune is aligned with Charles’ Venus, the planet of love, in Libra.

Lisa continued, “This alignment signifies that they care for each other in a soulful and spiritual manner, without any judgment. They accept each other for who they are and provide each other with love and affection.”

How Intimate And Compatible Are King Charles And Queen Camilla?

According to the astrologer Lisa Stardust, the King of England and the Queen Consort are extremely compatible and have a deep understanding of each other’s needs and desires.

Stardust shared, “King Charles’ Venus in Libra suggests that he has a relationship-oriented personality and prefers to resolve conflicts smoothly.” On the other hand, for Camilla, “Venus in Cancer allows her to establish a deep and intimate connection with her loved one and remain loyal to them.”

The author added, “The combination of these placements indicates that they will always be drawn to each other, which is evident in their enduring relationship over the years.” For King Charles and Queen Camilla, it was love at first sight. While initially, the two could not be together for various reasons, now the couple stands by each other in sickness and health. It is, however, evident as Camilla is giving her complete support to her husband and the palace while the king undergoes cancer treatment.

