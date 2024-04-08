Are Prince William-Kate Middleton Worried About Taking Over Throne Amid King Charles’ Cancer Treatment? Royal Experts Reveal

Prince William and Kate Middleton are the future King and Queen of England. The royal experts claim that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are in ‘intense anxiety’ about taking over the throne and the responsibilities amidst King Charles’ cancer treatments. The editor from Vanity Fair earlier claimed, "News of Charles’s cancer has put William and Catherine in frightening proximity to ascending the throne. The prospect of it, I am told, is causing them intense anxiety."

After the revelation that the King was undergoing treatment for cancer, the members of the family have been extremely supportive of the head of state. Meanwhile, Kate Middleton, too, is battling cancer, as announced on March 22 via video on social media.

Royal Experts Revelations Over The Future Of The Throne

In a conversation with Daily Beast, Tom Sykes, the royal expert, shared the future dynamics of the British royal family. In the interview, he said, "Some believe, however, that if Charles and Kate were to be permanently side-lined, forced into greatly reduced roles for the longer term by ongoing health challenges, a Prince William regency would look desperately short-handed. Officials are as busy as ever. There is no question of decisions being taken by anyone other than the king.”

In February, Buckingham Palace released a statement that read, "During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

King Charles’ Easter Celebrations with The Family

While undergoing cancer treatment, King Charles, along with Queen Camilla, attended the Easter services at St. George’s Chapel. The royal couple was joined by family members including Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Sarah Ferguson, among others. Prince William and Kate Middleton were missing from the celebrations as the Princess, too, is taking treatment for cancer. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were also absent from the services.

As per medical advice, the head of state and the Queen Consort were seated separately from the other attendees to eliminate the risk of infection. However, after the service, the King briefly met the members of the public, shook hands, and exchanged greetings for the occasion.

