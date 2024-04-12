What Are King Charles And Queen Camilla Up To Amid Their 19th Anniversary? Here's What We Know

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be completing 19 years of marriage on April 9. King Charles and Camila got married in 2005. The King who was recently diagnosed with cancer might not be in the spirit to have a grand celebration. King Charles is also currently undergoing treatment after his cancer diagnosis. The couple reportedly has a romantic getaway planned for their special day. Here are all the details about their 19th-anniversary plans.

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s anniversary celebration

King Charles and Queen Camilla who got married in 2005 will soon complete 19 years of their marriage. Instead of throwing a grand celebration, the couple has decided to spend time with each other amidst the king’s cancer treatment. The couple seems to have a little getaway planned for their anniversary celebration. They will reportedly be spending their 19th anniversary at their Scottish hideaway, Birkhall which happens to be their favorite spot. It happens to be somewhat of a custom for the royals to go to the Balmoral estate which is near the Balmoral castle.

The King and Queen’s jet was spotted at the Aberdeen Airport on April 10. The royals travelled an hour from their airport to get to their Scottish estate. A royal source also confirmed that the King and Queen were in Scotland to spend some "private time.”

The Royal Family’s Balmoral estate

The Scottish estate that belongs to the royal family sits on the banks of River Muick. The couple reportedly likes to walk their rescued Jack Russell Terriers Bluebell and Beth there. The getaway gives King Charles and Camilla a few moments of peace amidst the King’s treatment. The couple spent their honeymoon on the same estate 19 years ago. The house and the property surrounding it were inherited by Charles from his grandmother after her passing in 2002.

Robert Hardman, the writer of The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, revealed that the couple was on their way to the estate when Charles heard the news of his mother’s passing. Camilla and Charles also spend time at the estate after the king was diagnosed with COVID-19.

King Charles spotted in public after diagnosis

King Charles was also spotted and photographed in London on April 7 before he got on the jet to Scottland. The King was photographed smiling from the backseat of his car as well-wishers waved to him from the outside. He was on his way to Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where the royal family’s church is located. The family also celebrates their Christmas at the same church every year.

Charles has been spotted frequenting the church after being diagnosed with cancer. The king has spent several weekends at the church ever since. He is also trying his best to fulfill his state duties which include hosting a few small audiences. Even though the King has been doing the most he can as he goes through treatment, most of his public duties are on indefinite hold until he gets better. The news of the King being diagnosed with cancer was announced on February 5. King Charles has been undergoing treatment ever since.

