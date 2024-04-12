Prince Harry Has Allegedly Asked Meghan Markle to Join Him in the UK Trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are often in the news for their dispute with the Royal family, which began after their tell-all interview with Oprah. The couple often finds it hard to adjust to their family after the publicized tension. But as we all know, the Royal family has been dealing with quite a rough patch as both King Charles III and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, have been diagnosed with cancer. During this tough time, reports suggested that the Prince and Princess of Wales, that is, Prince William and Kate Middleton, have invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit the UK along with their children, and it looks like the Fab Four are about to reunite. As pera report by GB News, Prince Harry has reportedly asked Meghan Markle to assist him during his trip to the UK.

Prince Harry has reportedly requested Meghan Markle to accompany him during his trip to the UK

Prince Harry has great optimism about his upcoming trip to the UK. He wishes to reconcile with his brother Prince William and his father, King Charles III, and hopes the dispute between him and his brother will end for good. Although he is optimistic about his visit to the UK, he has also requested that his wife, Meghan Markle, accompany him on his Invictus gaming schedule held at St. Cathedral on May 8, 2024.

As reported by Hindustan Times, a news outlet, GB News, claimed that a source revealed that Prince Harry has allegedly asked Meghan Markle to accompany him as he doesn’t want to keep making solo trips. The source revealed that Prince Harry said he didn’t want to do this alone. The source further added, "He [Harry] would prefer it if the entire family made regular visits to see his family and build bridges, but there is so much going on behind the scenes that it just isn't possible at the moment."

According to a source who spoke with GB News, as per Hindustan Times, both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had planned to bring their kids along on their next visit after the date of the Invictus Game was announced, but Meghan Markle dropped out at the at the last minute. The source said Markle didn’t feel comfortable bringing her kids along due to security reasons. For now, whether the kids and Meghan Markle will visit the States for the game remains uncertain.

Kate Middleton and Prince William invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit the UK along with their children

Last week, a report by The Mirror suggested that Kate Middleton and Prince William are extending a hand of friendship towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by inviting them to visit the UK along with their children. Royal biographer Tom Quinn feels the invitation is unlikely to be accepted, stating, "There is no way Meghan would bring the children to the UK." Quinn went on to say, "William and Kate have proposed that Meghan and Harry bring kids along while both couples and their families try to patch things up, but their proposal hasn't gotten anywhere so far."

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven't returned to the UK since attending the Queen's funeral in 2022. One possible reason Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not visited England is security. They no longer have taxpayer-funded protection, and hiring private companies could pose a significant risk to them and their children.

However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have both shown their support for the Royal family during difficult times, with both King Charles III and Kate Middleton fighting cancer.

